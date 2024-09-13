It’s the home of Anne of Green Gables 🍁

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Edward Island is the smallest of all the Canadian provinces.

Its capital, Charlottetown was the birthplace of the Confederation in 1864.

It was the setting and inspiration behind the novel Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery who grew up on the island.

PEI offers amazing beaches, walking trials, seafood and the small town warmth of days gone by.

Prince Edward Island was always a destination I dreamed of visiting ever since I read Anne of Green Gables in primary school.

The words of Lucy Maud Montgomery brought Canada’s smallest region alive, so when I was given the opportunity to see the place myself I leapt at the chance. However, as well as thrilling my inner child, I also found a province that offered so much more than the novel it is famous for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nature, the beaches, the walking trails, incredible food and the warmth of the locals is just as memorable, as was the capital city of Charlottetown with its quaint houses, buzzing harbour and scoops of ice cream. Here is everything you need to know about Prince Edward Island from someone who fell in love the minute her feet touched the ground.

Souris Harbour lighthouse, Prince Edward Island (Photo: Finn Partners Box UK) | Finn Partners Box UK

Where is Prince Edward Island?

PEI is located in the Gulf of St Lawrence off the eastern coast of Canada and is part of a group of provinces known as the Maritimes.

What is there to do on Prince Edward Island?

There is plenty to keep you busy on Prince Edward Island, ideally you should aim to spend at least a week here to explore everything it has to offer from perfect walking trails to pristine beaches, quaint towns and the home that inspired Anne of Green Gables.

Hit the town

Charlottetown is the capital of Prince Edward Island, this quaint city screams small town vibes mixed with every amenity imaginable in a walkable distance. It was the ideal spot to base ourselves and enjoy a well-deserved evening after a day of exploring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birthplace of the Confederation, check out the Province House National Historic Site which hosted the Charlottetown Conference of 1864 and take in the architecture of the historic downtown.

Canada always has a reputation for being friendly, but I have never felt more welcomed than I did in PEI. The relaxed small town vibes made you feel instantly at home, it was easy to strike up a conversation with locals and learn more about what life was like living on “the island”.

One stop that can’t be missed is the Confederation Centre of the Arts, where we were treated to the performance of Anne of Green Gables the Musical which is continuing its 50th year on stage. You simply cannot visit PEI during the summer without seeing it, this heart-warming story is brought to life thanks to the live orchestra and 28 strong company. Remember to treat yourself to some raspberry cordial at the interval.

Whilst there be sure to check out the Art Gallery for their exhibition Erika Rutherford: Her Lives and Works which explores themes of gender, home, landscape and community. The show includes over 100 works by artists alongside memorabilia and photographs that help piece the story together.

Let’s Roll

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You cannot visit Prince Edward Island without trying their world-famous lobster roll, to make a morning of it head to Victoria-by-the-Sea. Located on the south-west edge of Queen’s County this rural historic fishing village is dotted with picturesque clapperboard homes, a quaint fishing dock and even a white and red lighthouse, which is the perfect spot for a photo opportunity.

Our guide Jackie from PEI Tasting Tours took us on the daytrip where we met Brenda Boudreau who portrayed her grandmother, Mrs MacNevin and gave us a fascinating history of what life was like in this rural community.

Next stop was Island Chocolates, which used to be the old General Store. Here we met with Eric Gilbert who along with letting us sample some coffee, hot chocolate and of course chocolates galore, gave us a history of the shop and his passion for making quality sourced chocolate.

And finally to The Lobster Barn for that world-famous lobster roll. The first lobster season starts at the beginning of May until the end of June, with the second spanning from August until October. If getting out on the open sea is more your thing Tranquillity Cove also offers fishing and boat tours depending on the season.

Victoria-By-The-Sea with its red and white lighthouse. (Photo: Finn Partners Box UK) | Finn Partners Box UK

Explore the trails

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Edward Island’s trails are honestly its best kept secret, with The Island Walk being its most comprehensive. Spanning 700km, the route is made up of 32 sections that weave across the island’s shores taking you past the ocean, the Confederation Trail and red dirt roads. Not technically difficult, there are options for everyone, you can dip in or dip out as you please or if you’re feeling brave enough take on the whole trial which takes about a month to finish.

We explored the Greenwich Dunes Trail and Greenwich Beach, which is home to the biggest sand dunes on Prince Edward Island. Another location easily accessible from Charlottetown, the route included an interpretation centre, with our guides Ethain and Ruth taking us on our trek to the ocean.

Ethain explained along the way that they are planting sugar maple, eastern white pine and white oak trees to try and get rid of invasive species such as white spruce and that hurricane Fiona, which caused widespread damage in 2022 had actually added around 50 years of advancement to this scheme as it had removed a lot of the invasive species for them.

Anne of Green Gables

When most people think of Prince Edward Island they think of Anne of Green Gables, who describes the home she grew up in as the “the wonder castle of my childhood.” After seeing it in the flesh I would tend to agree. The book was inspired by L.M. Montgomery’s time growing up in Cavendish, located on the north west of the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We first visited the Anne of Green Gables Museum, which is run by members of the Campbell family who still live in the house, keeping it as it was in Maud’s memory. Built in 1872, our guide Hiroko Suzuki from Tourism PEI took us on a tour, pointing out some of the features which inspired the novel including the Lake of Shining Waters and some of the author’s most treasured possessions from her self-developed photographs to the organ which played her wedding march when she married her husband Ewen Macdonald in that very home. Thanks to that link, the museum is a popular wedding venue for Anne fans, where you can still say “I do”.

Green Gables Heritage Place. (Photo: Finn Partners Box UK) | Finn Partners Box UK

The next Anne spot on the tour was the Green Gables Heritage Place, which is a popular spot for tourists wanting to see the house owned by her cousins, which she drew inspiration from for the Green Gables home depicted in the novel.

Visit the coast

Prince Edward Island offers an impressive coastline, boasting 50 beaches and is famous for its white, pink, champagne and red sand, along with the warmest ocean water north of Virginia.

After exploring the world of Anne of Green Gables we stopped off at North Rustico Beach and Stanhope Beach to enjoy the soft sand and picturesque lighthouse. You also can’t miss Cavendish beach to take in the rugged sand dunes and dramatic red-stoned cliffs.

Prince Edward Island, Cavendish | Finn Partners Box UK

Relax and unwind

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of my favourite afternoon’s was spent at the Mysa Nordic Spa in St. Peter’s. The resort offers accommodation, a comprehensive seasonal food and drink menu, along with wellness treatments and the spa itself, which embraces a hot, cold and relaxation cycle.

I treated myself to a relaxation massage which melted away any tense muscles and then braved the hot and cold dips, which I absolutely loved. Afterwards for being so healthy I rewarded myself in the restaurant with a slice of chocolate torte.

Cows Creamery

A visit to PEI couldn’t be complete without a trip to Cow’s Creamery. Founded in Cavendish in 1983, the ice cream parlour is famous across Canada for its variety of tasty flavours, (my favourite hands down was Cownadian Maple), and unique snacks, including their incredibly moreish cow chips, which are crisps dipped in chocolate.

There are locations across PEI, with a popular spot being the ice cream parlour at the Charlottetown harbour, where after purchasing your ice cream you can take a stroll along the promenade and people watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My ice cream from the famous Cow's Creamery. (Photo: Sarah McCann) | Sarah McCann

Where to stay on Prince Edward Island?

We based ourselves in the capital city of Charlottetown, which had a vibrant, bustling food and drinks scene, alongside a small town feel and quaint harbour, which was packed with locals fishing on the promenade.

Charlottetown also has an impressive history, with the Province House National Historic Site hosting the Charlottetown Conference of 1864, which was the birthplace of the Confederation.

Our first hotel was The Rodd Charlottetown. Built in 1931, it offers old world charm alongside modern, spacious rooms and an impressive breakfast - with plenty of maple syrup. Rooms start from £135 a night.

We finished our trip staying in the modern Holman Grand Hotel which faces the Confederation Centre of the Arts and where my terrace suite gave a magnificent view of the Province House National Historic Site, with prices starting from £165.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get to Prince Edward Island

Prices for a return flight from London Heathrow to Charlottetown in June 2025 start from £651pp with Air Canada (Economy Standard).

The tourist season is from May to October, with PEI experiencing a mild climate, with pleasant summer temperatures. If you want to enjoy the beaches, July and August are the best months for sunshine. Whilst early autumn promises incredible foliage, as well foodie festivals, including the Fall Flavours and International Shellfish Festival.

We’d love to hear from you! Have you ever been to Prince Edward Island in Canada or would you like to visit? Share your views and opinions in the comment section.