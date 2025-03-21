Highest percentage of cancellations at Kirklees train stations: Latest performance data revealed for Kirklees stations including Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Ravensthorpe
The data, released by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), shows the percentage of trains cancelled, and the percentage of trains arriving at stations within three minutes of their scheduled arrival, between February 2 and March 1.
Out of all Kirklees stations, Batley shared the top spot for the highest percentage of train cancellations with Slaithwaite and Marsden stations, which all stood at 2.5 per cent within the four-week period.
In North Kirklees, Batley performed best for trains arriving within three minutes of their scheduled arrival at 64.1 per cent, followed by Mirfield (63.7 per cent), Dewsbury (57.3 per cent), and Ravensthorpe (52.2 per cent) – which was the lowest percentage within this measure for the whole of Kirklees.
For the whole of Kirklees, the station with the next lowest percentage of trains arriving within three minutes was Dewsbury (57.3 per cent), followed by Slaithwaite (58.5 per cent), and Deighton (59.6 per cent).
Ravensthorpe had the lowest percentage for train cancellations in North Kirklees at 1.8 per cent, followed by Mirfield (2.1 per cent), Dewsbury (2.3 per cent), and Batley (2.5 per cent).
For Kirklees as a whole, seven stations shared top place for the lowest percentages of train cancellations, which were Lockwood, Berry Brow, Honley, Brockholes, Stocksmoor, Shepley, and Denby Dale, which all had 0.8 per cent of trains cancelled within the four-week period.
The data can be viewed on the ORR’s online data portal.
