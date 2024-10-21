Here's all the countries you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter

Here are all the destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport – the only airport in West Yorkshire.
Whether you’re looking for a quick city break to Amsterdam, or a relaxing beach stay in the Canary Islands – the airport has a variety of flight routes.
The airport also recently announced new flights to Romania and Morocco.
Here are all the countires you can travel to, with flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.
To find out more, or to book a trip, visit: https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.