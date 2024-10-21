Here's all the countries you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter

Here are all the destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport – the only airport in West Yorkshire.

Whether you’re looking for a quick city break to Amsterdam, or a relaxing beach stay in the Canary Islands – the airport has a variety of flight routes.

The airport also recently announced new flights to Romania and Morocco.

Here are all the countires you can travel to, with flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.

