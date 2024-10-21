Here's all the countries you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter

Fly to one of these incredible destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter.Fly to one of these incredible destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport this winter.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are all the places you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport – as they unveil two new countries to fly to this winter.

Whether you’re looking for a quick city break to Amsterdam, or a relaxing beach stay in the Canary Islands – the airport has a variety of flight routes.

The airport also recently announced new flights to Romania and Morocco.

Here are all the countires you can travel to, with flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.

To find out more, or to book a trip, visit: https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/

Mozart, the Sound of Music and the Müllner Bräu Brewery are among the many great things to be found in Salzburg - which can be flown to from Leeds Bradford Airport.

1. Austria

Mozart, the Sound of Music and the Müllner Bräu Brewery are among the many great things to be found in Salzburg - which can be flown to from Leeds Bradford Airport. Photo: Walter Geiersperger

Fly to skiing hotspot, Sofia or the tropical-like Bourgas in Bulgaria.

2. Bulgaria

Fly to skiing hotspot, Sofia or the tropical-like Bourgas in Bulgaria. Photo: Walter Bibikow

Fly to the wonderful Dubrovnik, Split or Zadar from Leeds Bradford Airport.

3. Croatia

Fly to the wonderful Dubrovnik, Split or Zadar from Leeds Bradford Airport. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Fly to laid-back Larnaca or the birthplace of goddess Aphrodite, Paphos, in Cyprus.

4. Cyprus

Fly to laid-back Larnaca or the birthplace of goddess Aphrodite, Paphos, in Cyprus. Photo: Gabriel Mello

