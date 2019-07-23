Young Sharks suffer heavy defeat on trip to Hull Dockers

A youthful Shaw Cross Sharks side slipped to a 60-10 defeat away to Hull Dockers in National Conference League Division Two.

The Sharks included three Under-16s in their line-up, with Oliver Grayson, Wesley Bruines and Paul Chitakunye making their first-team debuts.

They began strongly but the extra size and experience of the Dockers told, although the final scoreline was harsh on the visitors.

Shaw Cross began the game with real desire and were rewarded with a try inside five minutes when Brad Baines did brilliantly to claim a kick to the corner and touch down, before seeing his conversion attempt come back off the post.

It took until the 16th minute for Hull to hit back when Josh Farr sprinted over and Dan Suddaby added the first of eight conversions.

Dockers kept up the pressure and George Russell went through a gap to score, Darren Bunby added a third try before a long kick downfield settled in-goal for Dylan Rawlings to stretch the half-time score to 22-4.

Dockers scored straight after the restart, through Peter Holmes, but Shaw Cross responded well with Dec Brereton going close before captain Dec Naughton charged over for a try, which Baines converted.

Despite a great effort by the Sharks, Dockers pulled clear late on with further tries by Suddaby, a brace from Craig Pickering, Jon Eccles, Holmes and Rawlings.