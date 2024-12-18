Yorkshire teens heading to world’s most prestigious junior squash tournament

The top squash juniors from all over the world, including Yorkshire, will be travelling to Birmingham for the British Junior Open, hosted by England Squash.

Taking place across 2-6 January, the British Junior Open is the world’s most prestigious junior squash tournament, alongside the WSF World Juniors, and acts as the world championship for the younger age groups.

Last year’s Open was dominated by Egypt, who completed a clean sweep with their player’s winning every age group and are expected to be strong favourites once again. Local stars will be hoping home advantage can help to de-throne the travelling Egyptians.

Pontefract’s Fearne Copley will be competing in the GU17 category, while Sienna Hampshaw will compete in the GU13. Sienna was recently named female Rising Star of the Year at the England Squash Awards.

Action from the 2024 BJO.

Copley finished 37th in the GU15 last year and despite moving up an age group is seeded to finish 17/32. Ahead of the event, she said: “Preparation is going well, training with James Willstrop and Vanessa Atkinson several times through the week at Pontefract Squash Club and with Sarah Campion at Queens Squash Club.

“I have a PT session once or twice a week to help with my fitness, I also do an adult squash session once a week which is good to play against adults, I am playing in the Yorkshire league and Metro league, so I get matches throughout the week against good senior players.

“I enjoy playing at the BJO because you get the opportunity to play players you’ve not played before and who are some of the best players in the world. At the BJO this year I am in the first year of my age group so it will be very difficult, but my aim is to try my best and finish as high as possible.”

Also competing from Yorkshire is Logan Willstrop, in the BU13s, who is the son of former world number one, and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, James Willstrop.

England Squash CEO, Mark Williams, is excited for another edition of the prestigious event. He said: “The British Junior Open has so much heritage and we can’t wait to see all these young squash stars in action again, in Birmingham. It’s great to see how many players are signed up and look forward to another stellar event.

“We have some top British talents taking part who have the same opportunity to make history here, following the same path as some of our most successful professional athletes.”

The British Junior Open has been hosted in Birmingham since 2018 and will be held across five venues, Edgbaston Priory, University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness, West Warwickshire Sports Club, Solihull Arden Club and Sutton Coldfield Squash Club.

For more information, including how to watch the event live, visit: www.britishjunioropen.com