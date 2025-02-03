Yorkshire bare knuckle boxer does himself proud in Cardiff encounter

‘Did ya sen and Yorkshire proud’ seems to be the social media consensus in praise of local bare knuckle boxer Alex Wilson who travelled to Cardiff on the first Saturday in February for his second bare knuckle bout under contract to Anglo-American promoter BYB.

Wilson lost the fight being stopped in the fourth of five scheduled rounds by ex-UFC fighter ‘Welsh Dragon’ Jack Marshall.

"I thought I was winning for much of the fight,’ commented Wilson on social media. "I was countering well but bare knuckle can turn in an instant and I was knocked down in the fourth. Against a massively experienced opponent. I think I’m sometimes too nice in my approach. This must stop; I’m always the nice guy.

"That said I learnt a lot about myself and those around me. I’m gutted I didn’t get the job done. I had everything in the bag to get it done but fatigue played a massive part. I know now exactly what must be altered. I’ve proved that I deserve my place amongst the best.’

Alex Wilson Fairly Unscathed after Bare Knuckle Bout

The former student of Whitcliffe Mount and a father of two, Wilson, 29, lives in Cleckheaton and works both as a personal trainer and as needed in his family’s building company. His performance in Cardiff earnt fulsome praise from Jim Freeman Dove who runs the British arm of BYB who stated that ‘we’re proud of Alex. He’s still a bare-knuckle novice and has much to learn in the sport but is still young enough to do well.’

Wilson is keen to thank his coach Danny Turton who manages Dewsbury gym Team Agoge.

"What Danny’s done for me this weekend will never be matched. Just keeping me sane when I’m suffering cutting weight, keeping me busy, just chatting to me. Being a friend as well as coach. Phil O’Gorman and my best mate Ben Barker have also proved to be legends. In the end it’s me the lad from Cleckheaton proving I belong with UFC-ranked fighters. I’ve a third contracted bout to come and like they say a come back is better than the set back."