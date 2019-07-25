Woodlands take a grip on Premier Division title race

Woodlands remain out in front in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League title race following a 73-run win over Hanging Heaton last Saturday.

Tom Chippendale removed the first three Woodlands batsmen, including the league’s leading run scorer Brad Schmulian for a duck, on his way to figures of 5-76.

Liam Collins (45) and captain Cieran Garner (40) led the Woodlands fightback before Muhammad Bilal (50no) hit a 31-ball half century to propel Woodlands up to 246-8.

Callum Geldart (51) top scored in the Hanging Heaton reply but they were restricted to 173-8 under pressure from spin bowlers Chris Brice (4-48) and Kez Ahmed (3-53).

Bradford & Bingley suffered a surprise 155-run defeat against bottom side Methley on Saturday but bounced back with a 105-run win in a rearranged fixture at home to Hanging Heaton 24 hours later.

It means Bingley are the nearest challengers to Woodlands, trailing by 22 points but they have played a game more.

Dan Revis hit his maiden Bradford League century with an unbeaten 101.

Jack Hartley struck a quickfire 31 not out as Bingley posted 258-7.

Hartley followed up by taking 4-37 in reply as Hanging Heaton were dismissed for 153, with David Stiff leading the way with 43 not out.

Cleckheaton inflicted a four-wicket defeat on Lightcliffe, who slipped into the relegation zone despite making 213-9.

Opener Alex Stead hit 52 before Christian Silkstone struck 58 from 38 balls to boost the total as spinner Andrew Deegan (4-44) was supported by Nick Walker (3-34).

Captain Mally Nicholson (41) led the reply as Cleckheaton won with four overs to spare.

Wrenthorpe were in trouble at 50-7 against Farsley before number nine batsman Matthew Race hit an unbeaten 88 and along with 43 from captain Jordan Sleightholme helped them recover to 203 all out

Paceman Matthew Simpson sparked the early collapse with 5-18, while spinner Mark Harrison chipped in with 3-38.

James Pickles (41) and Matthew Lumb (35no) led the Farsley reply but they were bowled out for 185 as Wrenthorpe secured an 18-run win with Sleightholme (4-33) and Ollie Kilburn (3-41) the key bowlers as Wrenthorpe climbed out of the bottom two.

Undercliffe are just 11 points above the relegation zone after a 51-run defeat at Pudsey St Lawrence.

Harry Cullingford top scored with 63, while support came from Australian Joel Curtis as St Lawrence were bowled out for 182, with spinner Khalid Usman taking 3-45.

Josh Dracup (5-47) and Richie Lamb (4-42) helped dismiss Undercliffe for 131 in reply, as Usman also top scored with 42.

Townville brought New Farnley’s recent revival to an abrupt halt as they eased to a comfortable 95-run win.

Opener Jonathan Booth (60) set the platform for Townville’s total of 187 before Jack Hughes (4-29), Connor Harvey (3-13) and Richie Bresnan (3-25) combined as New Farnley were dismissed for 92.