Woodlands maintain fine form with Saints success

Woodlands extended their lead at the top of the Allrounder Bradford League Premier Division to 31 points thanks to a four-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence last Saturday.

Once again, it was the Woodlands spin bowlers who set up the win as they helped dismissed St Lawrence for 173.

Opener Mark Robertshaw (56) top scored for Saints but Chris Brice (3-38) and Brad Schmulian (3-40) did the damage with the ball.

Woodlands were guided to victory with 13 balls to spare thanks to the efforts of Liam Collins (42) and Schmulian (34).

There was a cracking finish at Moorend where Cleckheaton beat bottom-of-the-table Methley by two wickets with one ball to spare.

Cleckheaton dismissed the visitors for 178 as opener Adal Islam (43) led the way with support from Jake Smartt (33) and Sohail Raz (33) with John Wood (4-18) and Craig Fletcher (4-43) impressing for the home side.

Methley looked to be well placed to secure their first win when they reduced Cleckheaton to 66-6, with former Moorenders all-rounder Marcus Walmsley (3-28) and Raz (3-36) posing problems.

However, a seventh-wicket stand of 102 between Nick Walker (63) and Toby Thorpe (32) swung the game in Cleckheaton’s favour as they edged home to secure a third win of the season which leaves them in sixth place.

Hanging Heaton moved above St Lawrence into second place despite suffering a surprise two-wicket defeat to Lightcliffe, who hauled themselves out of the bottom two.

Captain Gary Fellows (51) hit his first half-century of the season and was supported by Callum Bethel (47) and David Stiff (41) as they posted 277-8, with off spinner Josh Wheatley taking4-86.

Yasir Abbas smashed 73 from 64 balls and was joined in a crucial eighth-wicket stand of 63 with Rob Burton (22no).

Christian Silkstone (48) and David Knight (43) also contributed before Abbas cut loose, hitting two sixes and nine fours as they secured victory with two balls to spare.