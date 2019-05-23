Woodlands maintain early season form with third win

Woodlands maintained their impressive early season form as they picked up a third win in the All-rounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday, overcoming Townville by seven wickets.

Left-arm spinner Chris Brice is in terrific form and picked up his third five wicket haul of the season.

His impressive return of 5-20 helped bowl Townville out for 159, despite the efforts of Imran Raffique (58) and Jonathan Booth (34) .

In-form New Zealand batsman Brad Schmulian (41), Greg Finn (31no) and Liam Collins (31no) saw Woodlands ease to victory and they are now three points clear of defending champions Pudsey St Lawrence, who defeated Cleckheaton by five wickets.

Spinner Archie Scott has grasped his opportunity since being promoted from the second team and claimed 3-35.

Along with Steve Watts (3-21) they sparked a Cleckheaton collapse which saw their last five wickets fall for 16 runs as they were dismissed for 149, with Toby Thorpe (39) top scoring.

Opener Mark Robertshaw (48) and Barrie Frankland (30no) ensured St Lawrence reached their target despite Azeem Rafiq picking up 3-45.

Hanging Heaton were involved in a thrilling tie against Methley.

Jordan Laban (58) and Marcus Walmsley (38) led the way for Methley before spin bowlers Aqsad Ali (3-19) and Callum Bethel (3-45) got to work and helped dismiss them for 172.

Nick Connolly led the way in the Heaton reply with 54 but in a tense finish, and the scores level, Sri Lankan Sudara Udagedara had last man Tom Chippendale stumped by Josh Neal.

Udagedara finished with 4-52 as Hanging Heaton were unable to complete victory.

Wrenthorpe slipped to fourth place after their unbeaten start came to an end by a 133-run defeat to New Farnley.

Matthew Race produced an impressive spell of 7-32 but New Farnley posted 211-9 with opener Adam Waite (64), Dan Hodgson (52) and Lee Goddard (32) leading the way.

Wrenthorpe were dismissed for just 78 in reply as left-arm pace bower Alex Lilley took 5-22.

Bradford & Bingley are third, 11 points behind Woodlands, after they defeated Undercliffe by 151 runs.

Overseas player Muhammed Afridi (72) and Matthew Swallow (53no) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 102 which helped Bingley post 206-7 as Craig Wiseman was pick of the Undercliffe bowlers with 4-37.

Undercliffe’s batting crumbled against the bowling of Bailey Wightman (4-28) and Jack Hartley (3-23) as they were bowled out for just 55 in reply.

Farsley overcame Lightcliffe by 28 runs to claim their first win of the season.

Yorkshire leg spinner Josh Poysden (6-49) claimed a third six-wicket haul in as many matches and with support from Matt Simpson (3-78) Lightcliffe were dismissed for 170 in reply to Farsley’s 198.

Poysden had earlier impressed with the bat as he made the top score of 63 after opener Chris Beech had set the tone for the innings with 45.