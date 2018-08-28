Woodlands awarded Priestley Cup after Farsley concede final

Woodlands will be awarded the Bradford Premier League’s Priestley Cup after Farsley conceded the final amid farcical scenes last Sunday.

Heavy rain meant the final at Undercliffe was abandoned and the match was due to take place on the scheduled reserve day of Bank Holiday Monday.

Farsley chairman Raymond Sutcliffe informed Bradford League secretary Chris Leathley of his club’s decision to forfeit the game, stating they were unable to field a suitable side.

Although the final reserve day has been known all season, four of Farsley’s cup final side were unavailable to play on Monday.

James Logan and James Wainman were travelling to Somerset with Yorkshire Seconds, Adam Ahmed had returned to the Durham Academy, while Chris Henry is joining his family on holiday in Sardinia.

The league management board issued a statement on Sunday evening, outlining their disappointment at Farsley’s decision.

The statement read: “We are extremely disappointed and saddened by Farsley’s decision to forfeit the match.

“This has never happened before and it something we never want to see repeated. We will be holding an investigation into Farsley’s decision.

“We would like to thank Undercliffe for making their facilities available and we are hugely disappointed that this famous competition is ending this way this year.”

Woodlands will be awarded the Priestley Cup in due course and their players will receive winners medals.

Hanging Heaton are looking forward to a run of three cup finals on successive Sundays in what should be a thrilling climax to the season.

The sequence starts this Sunday when they face Premier Division rivals New Farnley in the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final at Spen Victoria, starting at the earlier time of 11.30am.

The Heavy Woollen final was due to take place on August 5 but was put back due to Hanging Heaton’s involvement in the ECB National T20 competition.

The Bennett Lane outfit have also secured their final place in the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy on a toss of a coin after rain washed out last Sunday’s semi-final away to Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership champions Hoylandswaine.

Swaine are on the verge of clinching back-to-back Byrom Shields in the Huddersfield League and had secured the services of new Durham signing Alex Lees for the semi-final but rain saw the tie washed out.

Heaton will now face the winners of this Sunday’s semi-final between Wakefield Thornes and Pudsey St Lawrence in the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy at Cleckheaton on Sunday September 9 as they bid to become double Yorkshire champions.

The run of big matches will be crowned by Hanging Heaton’s appearance in the Vitality ECB Club T20 finals day at Derby on Sunday, September 16.

Heaton will face Sussex Premier League champions Roffey in the second semi-final (start 2.45pm) at the Derbyshire County Ground.

Roffey secured their place at finals day with victory over Penzance last Sunday.

Nantwich face Swardeston in the first semi at 11.15am.