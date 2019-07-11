Woodlands and Hanging Heaton lose on dramatic day in title race

Gomersal's Rob Warriner is bowled by East Bierley's Umar Farooq during last Saturday's Bradford League Championship One derby at Oxford Road. Pictures: Paul Butterfield
Woodlands suffered their first defeat of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League season last Saturday as the title race took a dramatic twist.

Woodlands were unbeaten in the first half of the season but slipped to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Farnley.

Their decision to bat first backfired dramatically as New Farnley’s left-arm seamers Alex Lilley (5-15) and Charlie Parker (4-27) bowled the home side out for just 68 in 22.3 overs.

New Farnley cruised to victory in 16.3 overs to secure an eight-wicket success.

Hanging Heaton were unable to take full advantage of Woodlands’ slip as they suffered a second straight home defeat at the hands of Farsley.

Heaton had Farsley in trouble at 56-5 before Ben Morley led the revival with a battling 52.

Captain Matthew Lumb continued the recovery after the visitors then slipped to 131-8 as he made an unbeaten 56 and was well supported by Paul Nicholson and Matthew Simpson to get Farsley up to 223-9.

Josh Holling (3-45) and Tom Chippendale (3-52) were the best Hanging Heaton bowlers.

Captain Gary Fellows led the Heaton reply with 97, while Ishmail Dawood (37) supported but Yorkshire leg spinner Josh Poysden (4-61) and overseas player Pat Kruger (3-60) kept Farsley in contention.

When last man Chippendale returned a catch to Kruger, Heaton were five runs short of their target.

Second-placed Pudsey St Lawrence edged a two-wicket win at Methley to cut the gap to 25 points, with Bradford and Bingley a further three behind in third and Hanging Heaton 39 adrift of Woodlands.

St Lawrence were made to fight for victory over a Methley side that remain without a win and bottom of the table.

Jordan Laban top scored with 53 as Methley were bowled out for 146 as spinners Steve Watts (4-33) and Archie Scott (3-50) enjoyed success.

Methley’s Yorkshire bowlers Jarred Warner (3-28) and Matthew Waite reduced St Lawrence to 39-5 in reply but a determined innings of 32 from Josh Priestley proved vital as they recovered to win with eight wickets down.

Bradley Reeve claimed 4-33 as Bradford & Bingley bowled Lightcliffe out for 178, with overseas player Suleman Khan top scoring with 75, on a day which saw captain Matthew Duce claim his 600th Bradford League wicketkeeping victim.

A second-wicket stand of 101 between Kyme Tahirkeli (68) and Callam Goldthorp (41) helped Bingley to victory.

Cleckheaton continued their recent good form with a six-wicket win over Townville, which leaves them in sixth place.

Jonathan Whiteoak produced his season’s best figures of 6-38, while John Wood picked up 2-21 from seven overs as Cleckheaton skittled out Townville for 73.

Azeem Rafiq made 39 as Cleckheaton took just 17 overs to wrap up their second win in a row.

Undercliffe climbed out of the relegation positions after an emphatic 10-wicket win over Wrenthorpe who have now dropped into the bottom two.