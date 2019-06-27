Waite-Pullan scores consolation try on debut but Rams suffer heavy cup loss

Dewsbury Rams crashed out of the 1895 Cup as they went down 54-6 away to Widnes Vikings last Wednesday.

Dewsbury handed a debut to Daniel Waite-Pullan, who has joined on a month long loan deal from Leeds Rhinos, and he grabbed the Rams late consolation try.

Dewsbury were outplayed for long periods as Widnes ran in 10 tries, with Anthony Gelling and Lloyd Roby grabbing a hat-trick apiece.

Dewsbury actually took the lead when Paul Sykes slotted over a third minute penalty goal but Widnes went on to dominate the first half and built up an unassailable 38-2 lead.

The Vikings responded immediately and a kick to the right saw Gelling outjump Andy Gabriel to plunge over for an unconverted try.

From their next attack, the Vikings moved play from right to left, creating space for Roby to go over for his first try and Jack Owens tagged on the conversion.

Dewsbury repelled Widnes for a spell but were unable to prevent the Vikings from adding a third try in the 24th minute as they took play close to the line and Gelling forced his way over, with Owens converting.

Widnes took a firm grip on the game as they added a further four ties in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Sam Wildie bagged a quickfire brace in just three minutes as he spotted a gap in the Rams defence and slid over to score and then crossed in the left corner.

Owens tagged on the goal to Wildie’s first try, stretching the Vikings lead to 26-2 after 34 minutes.

Widnes launched another attack and Chris Dean crossed to the right of the posts, with Owens converting.

Gelling then completed his first half hat-trick just before the interval and Owens tagged on another goal as Widnes had one foot in the semi-finals.

Gabriel went close to pulling a try back for the Rams but was judged to have knocked on in the 42nd minute before Widnes regained their supremacy.

Brad Walker opened the second half scoring in the 50th minute.

Roby crossed for his second try and Owens seventh goal brought up the half century before Roby completed his hat-trick on the hour mark.

Despite having Paul Sykes sin-binned for dissent, Dewsbury grabbed a consolation try through Waite-Pullan.

Widnes Vikings: Owens; Roby, Brand, Gelling, Edge; Craven, Gilmore; Chapelow, Ganson, Hansen, Wilde, Dean, Walker. Subs: Norman, Johnstone, Chaplow, Leuluai.

Dewsbury Rams: Martin; Hooley, Igbinedion, Ryder, Gabriel; Sykes, Finn; Sheriffe, Ward, Garrat, Walshaw, Knowles, Trout. Subs: Day, Richardson, Waite-Pullan, Reilly.