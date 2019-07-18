Trout and Reilly to host summer camp at Rams

Dewsbury Rams players Kyle Trout and Martyn Reilly will host a three-day summer camp at Tetley’s Stadium.

The camp will be held on August 7, 8 and 9 between 10am to 3pm each day and is for children aged between six to 12 years old.

Activities will include fun multi-skilled games, as well as football and rugby and children must take their own packed lunches and plenty of water for each day.

Trout and Reilly have been hosting the Rams Page scheme each Monday when junior players from local clubs are invited down to gain an insight into a professional clubs.

Youngsters are given a tour of the stadium, including dressing rooms, and are put through their paces with a number of activities, including been shown tackling techniques in the purpose built wrestle room.

Oulton Raiders Under-13s were the latest to take part in the Ram Page scheme on Monday, while players Thornhill Trojans, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury Celtic and Shaw Cross Sharks have already taken advantage to visit the Rams.

Places on the summer camp are limited and must be booked for one or all three days.

The cost of the camp is either £10 per day or £25 for three days sand bookings can be made by calling 01924465489 or email: DewsburyRamsMedia@gmail.com.

Booking forms will be sent out and must be returned to the club before the day with payment and the main club reception open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 5pm.