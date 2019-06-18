Trojans boost Premier survival hopes with emphatic win over Mayfield

Thornhill Trojans gave their National Conference Premier Division survival hopes a massive boost with a 52-0 victory over Rochdale Mayfield last Saturday.

If this performance is anything to go by, Thornhill’s chances of beating the drop look pretty good.

The Trojans looked impressive throughout as they played with confidence and style when on attack and looked solid in defence.

Man-of-the-match for the Trojans was prop Zach Johnson, proving to be a handful for the Rochdale team as he ran with purpose, drawing in the Mayfield defenders and creating attacking options.

There were also impressive outings for Liam Morley and Joel Gibson.

Morley was involved in most of Thornhill’s attacking moves, while Gibson used his pace and support play to register a hat-trick of tries.

It was one way traffic throughout as the Trojans ran in nine tries without reply.

The scoring started when Gibson timed his run to perfection to race onto a pass and cut through the Rochdale defence and dash over for the opening try which he converted.

The Trojans continued to attack with purpose in the opening exchanges. Jamie Searby collected the ball and went on an arching run to slice through the Rochdale defence for an unconverted try.

Thornhill scored again immediately from the re-start as the ball was collected and Josh Clough sent out a pass which put Morley racing clear from the half way line and he sped away to cover half the length of the field and score. Gibson converted.

Thornhill were buzzing and as half-time approached they turned the screw further.

Zach Johnson took play forward and the ball was worked out to Morley, who sent Will Gledhill over for an unconverted try out wide.

This try was swiftly followed by an attacking move which ended when George Woodcock caught the corner flag.

On the stroke of half-time, Rochdale were penalised and Gibson kicked a penalty goal from the halfway line which extended the lead to 22-0.

Thornhill continued to be relentless on attack in the second half as they ground the Rochdale team down.

Will Gledhill made a drive for the line and then from acting half and Jack Gledhill dived over for a try with Gibson converting.

There was then a wonderful break from Morley, who went out a brilliant pass to put the supporting Nick Mitchell over for a try, again converted by Gibson.

With the result now certain Thornhill began to throw the ball about in attempt to rack up more points.

Gibson eventually broke clear and went between the posts for a try which he converted.

A high kick towards the line was collected by Will Gledhill, who and he dived over for his second try. Gibson converted.

Just before full-time James McHendry went on a rampaging run up field. Luke Haigh continued the move and off loaded to put Gibson over between the posts for his hat-trick.

Gibson converted to complete a very satisfying performance from the Trojans, who leapfrogged Mayfield to move third-bottom in the table.