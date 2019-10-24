Thornhill Trojans seek new head coach for National Conference campaign

Thornhill Trojans are seeking applications for open age coaches for the 2020 summer season.

Applications will be considered for the position of first team coach in the National Conference League and the A team coach in the Yorkshire Men’s League.

The deadline for applications is next Thursday (October 31) and applicants need to be aware of the NCL coaching requirements.

Coaches must be: Qualified to UKCC Level 2 Coaching Rugby League, complete the SPC (Safeguarding and Protection of Children) accreditation, hold a valid DBS (disclosure and barring services) certificate and sign the coaches code of conduct.

Applications should be in writing to the club’s vice chair Stuart Springett at stuart.springett@gmail.com.

The Trojans are currently playing winter rugby in the Pennine League, where they picked up a second win from their opening three matches in Division Two last Saturday as they ground out a 12-4 success away to Fryston Warriors.

Thornhill are third in the table, behind Shaw Cross Sharks and Clayton, who have won both their opening matches and the Trojans entertain Allerton Bywater on Saturday.

Shaw Cross sealed a second straight win as they overcame South Yorkshire Eagles 50-10 last week and they travel to Seacroft Sharks on Saturday.

Hanging Heaton suffered a first defeat of the season when they went down 28-4 away to Sharlston Rovers in Division One and they entertain winless Almondbury Spartans this week.

BARLA Yorkshire Cup

First round (Saturday November 2, ko 2pm): Normanton Knights v Mirfield Stags, Siddal Academy v East Leeds, Thornhill Trojans v Sharlston Rovers, Doncaster Toll Bar v Almondbury Spartans, Hanging Heaton v Drighlington, Cutsyke Raiders v Upton, Farnley Falcons v Shaw Cross Sharks.

n The Sharks are continuing their tots rugby sessions for children aged four to six years through the winter on Sundays between 10am to 11am on Shaw Cross Fields with coaches Andy Robinson and Mick Drake welcoming new players to join the team, have fun and make friends.