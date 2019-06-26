Thornhill are left aggrieved after controversial late Siddal scores

Thornhill Trojans suffered a frustrating 32-24 defeat to Siddal in the National Conference Premier Division last Saturday.

It was a game that either side could have won with the lead changing hands on several occasions in a see-saw encounter.

However, it was Siddal who made the cut thanks to a very late try from Sam Walsh as he snuck over in the corner.

Siddal also benefitted from some fantastic goal kicking from Gareth Blackburn.

To say the Trojans were disappointed with the final outcome would be an understatement as they were always in the hunt for these important league points.

Man-of-the-match Zach Johnson was outstanding in this arm-wrestle of a contest as he ran the ball with purpose, while there were also fine showings from hooker Luke Haigh and Liam Morley.

Both teams exchanged early tries to set the tone of the game. Siddal scored first when a gap opened up in the Trojans defence and George Ambler powered through to go over for a try and Blackburn converted.

Thornhill soon cancelled out this score as the ball was worked at speed to the top side of the field and Will Gledhill put Jack Gledhill over in the corner. George Woodcock kicked a cracking touchline goal.

This lifted Thornhill as they began to test the Siddal team with some enterprising play.

Casey Johnson took the ball forward and off loaded in a tackle in front of the posts and Luke Haigh was up in support to take the ball and he nipped over for a try between the posts. Woodcock converted.

Thornhill were looking good but in the run up to half-time the lead once again changed hands as Siddal looked to address the balance of play.

A short pass picked out George Ambler and he twisted his way over the try line to score. Blackburn converted.

This was swiftly followed by another try when there was a kick to the corner and the ball bounced perfectly for Sam Walsh to pounce and score. Blackburn converted and Siddal held an 18-12 interval lead.

As the second half got underway Thornhill looked strong and ran with purpose.

Zach Johnson particularly came into his own at this stage of the game as Thornhill looked to get back on top.

Thornhill pressed the Siddal try line and Morley raced away on a great run to go between the posts. Woodcock converted.

Declan Tomlinson then took the ball forward, beat his marker and strode away on a powerful run to go over. Woodcock converted and Thornhill looked to be on their way to a much needed victory.

However, as the clock began to move towards full-time Siddal proved that they still had a say in proceedings.

The ball was worked along the attacking line with some slick passing and Lewis Hosty took the final pass to go over for a try in the corner.

Thornhill protested for a forward pass but the try was awarded and Scott Green was sent to the sin bin for dissent.

Blackburn kicked a brilliant goal from out on the touch line and then added a penalty goal as they took advantage of an indiscretion from Thornhill.

The killer blow for came moments from full-time when the ball was worked out to the opposite wing. A strange final pass along the ground was somehow collected by Sam Walsh and he scored a controversial try in the corner.

Once again Thornhill were up in arms about the nature of the final pass but the score stood. Blackburn kicked the goal to secure the victory for Siddal.