Tennis starlet Taylor named Child of the Year after superb fundraising effort

Dewsbury Tennis player Taylor Aitcheson was named ‘Child of the Year’ at last week’s Child Friendly Leeds Awards held at Leeds City Varieties.

While Taylor’s on court action has earned him recognition from national coaches, away from tennis the Dewsbury youngster took on a range of fundraising activities raising money for the children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

Taylor decided that he wanted to give back to the community and helped to raise awareness of Candlelighters with his fundraising.

In July, Taylor was joined by over 100 other children in a sponsored walk from Dewsbury Moor ARLFC, which raised thousands of pounds.

The nine-year-old from Dewsbury Moor, organised the event ‘Taylor and the Charity Fundraisers’ where the group were encouraged to ‘Walk A Mile For Kids Cancer.’

Taylor beat off some stiff competition to be named Child of the Year.

Liam Wilson attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena and has undertaken various challenges to help raise money for those affected in the attack.

Jake Frood suffers from juvenile arthritis and hypermobility syndrome but is the youngest 1st, 2nd and 3rd Degree Black Belt in the world.

Ryan McMullen was born with one hand but he does not let his disability stop him from doing what he wants in life, while Isabella Jackson has been a young carer and also supports other children in her school.

It was the fifth birthday of the Child Friendly Leeds Awards and the ceremony saw the culmination of a range of celebration events held across the city of Leeds.

Taylor’s proud parents, Tony Aitcheson and Clare Robinson, were at the City Varieties to see the youngster pick up his award.

Taylor suffered a broken thumb in October but he returned to action and reached the quarter-finals of an event in Manchester in December.

A documentary of Taylor’s tennis and fundraising efforts can be viewed at http://www.theversed.com/86472/mental-toughness-and-family-support-the-perfect-blend/#.i1517S9258t3573F5.