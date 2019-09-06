Teenage bowler Marsden sends East Bierley crashing to Priestley Shield final defeat

East Bierley Second team’s hopes of silverware were dashed last Sunday as they suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to New Farnley in the Priestley Shield final at Pudsey Congs.

Bierley were dismissed for just 47 when batting first and New Farnley stormed to victory in a match which lasted little more than 30 overs in total.

Farnley’s new-ball bowlers Mark Lawson and Josh Marsden shared all 10 wickets as they bounced back from a Crowther Cup final defeat against Hanging Heaton just six days earlier to win the Shield for the first time.

Marsden showed his potential as the 19-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance in claiming 6-12 in seven overs before having to retire from the attack under the restrictions placed on junior bowlers.

Former county leg spinner Lawson now bowls seam as he has dropped into New Farnley’s second team this season and he finished with 4-24.

Marsden removed East Bierley captain Ross Monaghan and James Higgins in his first over.

Monaghan was caught low at slip by Chris Blackburn while Higgins was bowled as both men failed to trouble the scorers.

When Liam Walsh edged Marsden to young wicketkeeper Alex Kaye for the third duck of the innings, East Bierley had slipped to 8-3.

Opener James Tucker also edged Marsden to Kaye after making eight.

Lawson picked up his first wicket when he trapped Rob Barker lbw for nought before Marsden bowled Tom Hoyle for the fourth duck of the innings.

Lawson bowled Dan Abbott for three before Marsden struck for the sixth time to have Tom Ormondroyd caught by Joe Bedford without scoring.

With Marsden forced to retire from the attack, Lawson took the wickets of Reece Clark, caught by Kaye, and Wayne Robinson clean bowled in successive balls with the last two deliveries of his 10 over allocation.

East Bierley had been bowled out for 47 in 19 overs and only a generous offering of 21 extras - 14 wides and seven leg byes - prevented them from being bowled out from an even lower score in an innings which saw six batsmen get ducks.

After a rain shower during the tea interval and black clouds gathering ominously around the ground, New Farnley openers Joe Suggitt and Aidan Langley set about their task of knocking off the runs in a positive style.

Suggitt led the way with an unbeaten 40 as New Farnley reached their target in 11.2 overs to secure victory just before another rain shower came in and delayed the presentation as captain Chris Sowden lifted the Shield on his 32nd birthday.

The Bradford League Second Teams Premier Division title race will be decided in the final weekend of the season, with three sides vying for the crown.

Hanging Heaton (280 points) led the way from New Farnley (269) and Woodlands (268).

Hanging Heaton travel to Baildon on Saturday and then face a home derby with Batley on Sunday.

New Farnley travel to Priestley Shield final opponents East Bierley and end at home to Yeadon, while 2018 champions Woodlands are away to Batley and then host East Bierley.