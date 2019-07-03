Sykes set to play 450th game of career

Veteran half-back Paul Sykes will play the 450th game of his career if he features for Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders this Sunday.

Sykes has played 96 times for his home time club, since joining Dewsbury in 2016, having featured 34 times for Featherstone Rovers in 2015, 62 for Wakefield Trinity between 2012-2014, 109 during three spells with Bradford Bulls in 1999-2000, 2002 and 2008-2012 and 137 for London Broncos/Harlequins between 2001-2007.

Sykes also made one appearance for Great Britain in 2017, while featuring five times for England and five for England A.

Andy Gabriel needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

He has featured 16 times for Dewsbury this season, having previously played 83 games for Keighley Cougars between 2015-2018.

Half-back Liam Finn needs two tries to reach 150 for his career and one to top the half century in Dewsbury Rams colours.

Finn has racked up 49 in his two spells with Rams between 2006-2009 and this season, having previously scored once during his brief spell with Newcastle Thunder.

Finn scored eight times in two spells at Wakefield Trinity in 2004 and 2016-2018, nine for Castleford Tigers (2014-2015), 71 for Featherstone Rovers (2005 and 2010-2013) and two for Halifax (2002-2003), while he also scored eight tries playing for Ireland.

Dewsbury face a must-win game against Barrow on Sunday in their quest to avoid relegation from the Betfred Championship but history is on the Rams side.

They have won their last eight home meetings with Barrow, while the Raiders last victory at Tetley’s Stadium was a 26-12 National League Two win on September 12 2004.