Sykes impresses to help set up Moorlands success

Moorlands moved back up to second place in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last Saturday after recording a four-wicket win over Delph & Dobcross.

Rehan Afridi top scored with 44 for the visitors before he became one of Darrell Sykes’s five victims.

Louis Aspelling (23) and Alex Peters (21) supported but Delph were bowled out for 158 off the final ball of their 50 overs.

Sykes led the way as he picked up 5-23 from 11 overs and was ably supported by James Stansfield (3-48) as he had Wasim Qasim caught by Nicky Smith off the final ball of the innings.

Moorlands did not have things all their own way in reply.

Shoukat Ali led the way at the top of the innings with 41 but Moorlands lost six wickets as Delph fought back with Adam Hayes picking up 3-18.

Jason Grosvenor steadied the ship with 25 before Eddie Walmsley steered Moorlands to victory making 29 not out as they reached their target in the 29th over.

With Scholes losing to Almondbury Wesleyans by 37 runs, Moorlands moved back into second place in the table, although they remain 14 points adrift of leaders Hoylandswaine.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers have shaken things up at the top of the Championship after defeating leaders Rastrick by 26 runs.

Rastrick still lead the way but their advantage has been cut to a single point from second placed Marsden, while just six points separate the top five clubs after 14 matches.

Parish elected to bat first and David Bolt hit a quickfire 38 at the top of the innings.

Nazar Hussain stroked nine fours in a top score of 42, while Muhammad Ali chipped in with 21 but Parish lost their last six wickets for 34 runs as they were bowled out for 154 at the start of the 35th over.

Abdullah Khan (4-33), Asif Afridi (3-23) and Jordan Ghani (2-18) helped instigate the collapse.

Hussain capped a terrific all-round performance as he claimed 7-34 in reply and Rastrick were bowled out for 128 in 35.3 overs.

Opener Majid Khan (38) and Tom Barrett (28) were the only batsmen to offer any real resistance.

Victory leaves the Cavaliers back in fourth place, but they have closed the gap on Rastrick to four points and are just three behind Marsden.

They face another key game on Saturday, when they visit fifth placed Elland, who are two points behind Parish.

Mirfield suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Hoylandswaine’s Second team, who moved joint top of the Conference, level on 60 points with Thurstonland.

Hoylandswaine’s move into first team cricket is going well and this was their ninth win of the season.

Saif Ur Rehman led the way as he claimed 5-24, with support coming from Jack Lockwood (3-34) as Mirfield were dismissed for 85 in 25.3 overs.

Hoylandswaine raced to victory inside 25 overs as Darren Lockwood struck 30 at the top of the innings before John Ashton steered them to victory with 27 not out.