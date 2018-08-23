Super Patel inspires Batley to fine win over Gomersal

Batley were inspired to an impressive nine-wicket victory over Gomersal by a terrific bowling display by Huzaifa Patel in the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One last Saturday.

Patel returned excellent figures of 7-23 from seven overs as Batley bowled out Gomersal for just 54

Vakas Mirza (1-21) and Muhammad Shahnawaz (2-6) supported Patel’s efforts as Gomersal were bowled out in just 14.2 overs.

Opener Naik Zada made 41 as Batley knocked off the runs in 5.4 overs to consolidate sixth spot.

Hartshead Moor produced a spirited display but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 27-run defeat against a Wrenthorpe side who moved a point clear of Undercliffe at the top.

Wrenthorpe were well led by a third-wicket stand of 173 between overseas player Mehran Ibrahim (95) and Luke Patel (79) in their total of 275-8.

Hartshead made a good fist of their reply with overseas player Ali Shan (78), Craig Field (61) and Mohammad Khan (55) all scoring half centuries before they were bowled out for 248 at the start of the final over.

Jonathan Rudge (4-54) and Awais Ejaz (3-62) led the Wrenthorpe bowling attack and they are now 43 points clear of third placed Morley with four matches to play in their bid to reach the top flight.

Undercliffe defeated Morley by 85 runs in a game which saw overseas player Khalid Usman mark his farewell performance with a fine all-round display.

Usman struck an unbeaten 61 as Undercliffe made 159 and followed up by taking 4-12 as Morley were dismissed for 74.

Opening bowler Zeeshan Qasim produced a terrific burst of 5-31 which took out Morley’s top order.

Hartshead are 12 points clear of Ossett and 17 ahead of Hunslet Nelson, who have slipped into the drop zone.

Ossett moved out of the relegation positions with a four-wicket win over Nelson who replace them in the bottom two.

An unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 91 between Oliver Newton (66no) and Joe Hitch (46no) saw Ossett overhaul their opponents’ score of 200 with eight balls to spare.

James Van der Merwe (44) was the other main contributor for Ossett, while Danny Cross (50), Michael Lambert (42) and captain Will Stiff (33) earlier rescued Nelson from 64-6 to help them to post a challenging total.

Captain Dan Busfield (3-65) and spinner Matthew Varley (3-57) were the pick of the Ossett bowlers.

Bottom team Yeadon look doomed to relegation after their 14th defeat of the season.

Once again the Yeadon batting failed as they were dismissed for 124, a total Baildon passed for the loss of seven wickets.

Aaron Day (42) was the only Yeadon batsman to get going as Australian Blair Oakley (3-29) and spinner Mushtaq Ahmed (3-25) led the Baildon bowling effort.

The Jenny Laners didn’t find the going any easier when they batted as Ryan Heptinstall (3-34) and James Massheder (3-31) posed questions before they edged home.