Strong Heavy Woollen contingent in Jamaica squad for clash with England Knights

SIX players from Heavy Woollen clubs have been named in the Jamaica Rugby League side for Sunday's clash with England Knights.

Dewsbury Rams are the most strongly-represented club with four players included in the Reggae Warriors squad.

Dewsbury Celtic's Danny Thomas. PIC: Paul Butterfield.

Jode Sheriffe, Jordan Andrade, Alex Brown and new signing Jon Magrin are four of the 20 players selected.

Batley Bulldogs' sole representative is Keenan Tomlinson while amateur player Danny Thomas from Dewsbury Celtic has also made the squad.

The Reggae Warriors will face the Knights at Leeds Rhinos Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday afternoon (3pm).

The visitors have named a strong side for the fixture with Huddersfield Giants’ Michael Lawrence and Ashton Golding both set to feature.

Greg Johnson from Salford Red Devils has also been named along with Wakefield Trinity's Ben Jones-Bishop and former Toronto Wolfpack player Mason Caton-Brown.

Former Bulldog Greg Minikin has been included in Paul Anderson’s England squad for Sunday's clash.

The Knights' have an average age of just 22 and Anderson said: “I think this squad shows why it was so important for the Knights to play this autumn.

“You can see from the Great Britain squad selected on Monday how much guys like Jack Hughes and Joe Philbin benefited from going to Papua New Guinea with the Knights last year.

“The average age of the squad is only 22, and 12 of the 19 will be hoping to win their first Knights cap.

"That makes it an exciting squad to be around, and with attractive opposition in Jamaica, we hope Rugby League supporters will be keen to watch our next generation.”