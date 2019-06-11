Shaw Cross Sharks denied crucial point as Dudley Hill strike late blows

Shaw Cross Sharks were denied a crucial point in their quest to climb the National Conference Division Two table as Bradford Dudley Hill struck late to seal a 22-16 victory in the driving rain at Leeds Road.

The Sharks led 14-4 after a dominant first half, but Dudley Hill were the stronger side after the break and won it with a penalty and then a try in the final minutes.

Ben Ripley gave the Sharks a perfect start when he scored after just six minutes, but Dudley Hill replied when Rhys Woodrow chased a kick to touch down despite strong claims he had knocked on in the act of scoring.

Bradford knocked-on from a kick and the Sharks capitalised from the resulting attack as Callum Barker went over to regain the lead.

The visitors then saw Martin Southwell sent to the sin bin for punching and the Sharks capitalised when Barker broke and then beat two defenders to score before adding the goal to give his side a 14-4 half-time advantage.

However, Shaw Cross found the going much tougher in the second half and struggled to get out of their own half, although Dudley Hill errors on attack ensured the Sharks still held a 10-point lead entering the final quarter.

Both sides had a player sent off when Elliott Cousins and Greg Wilby clashed.

It appeared to affect the Sharks more as they conceded two tries in four minutes as Luke Johnson and Woodrow both drove to the line and Ryan Montgomery added both goals to edge Hill in front for the first time.

With eight minutes to go, the Sharks finally managed to get into decent position and when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts, Barker slotted over to level at 16-16.

Montgomery missed a drop goal attempt with three minutes remaining but the Sharks gave away a penalty moments later, which was converted from 30 metres out.

Then in the final seconds, Woodrow completed his hat-trick to seal Dudley Hill’s win which leaves the Sharks second-bottom in the table.