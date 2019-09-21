Schmulian hits superb century as Woodlands reach Headingley final

Woodlands will have the chance to be crowned Yorkshire Premier Leagues champions this Saturday when they take on Sheriff Hutton Bridge in the final at Emerald Headingley.

Woodlands stormed to the Bradford Premier League title in some style and will now aim to complete the treble and become Yorkshire champions for the first time following a resounding win over Doncaster Town in last Saturday’s semi-final.

New Zealand overseas player Brad Schmulian hit a sparkling century as Woodlands secured a 189-run win over Yorkshire Premier League South champions Doncaster.

Schmulian — who scored 672 runs in the regular season — made a brilliant 122 as Woodlands posted 299-8.

Despite losing Sam Frankland early after being put into bat, Tim Jackson and Schmulian soon took command with some intelligent batting.

They put on 96 for the second wicket before Jackson holed out to long on from the bowling of Yorkshire off spinner Jack Shutt after making 41, including six fours.

Captain Cieran Garner added a further 58 runs with Schmulian before he was bowled by Bilal Anjum for 31.

Liam Collins continued to attack the Doncaster bowlers with a rapid 43 before being brilliantly caught by Stuart Guy when attempting to hook former Cleckheaton fast bowler Curtis Free for six.

Schmulian completed an excellent century and went on to make 122, an innings which included 18 fours, before he was stumped by Sonny Day-Tennant charging spinner Anjum as Woodlands finished on 299-8 and Anjum finished with 5-43.

Opener James Stuart (39) tried to force the pace at the start of the Doncaster reply but only Stuart Guy (31) was able to follow his lead.

Woodlands spinner Chris Brice (6-20) produced an excellent display, while Schmulian capped an excellent all-round display as he picked up 2-17 from six overs and the visitors were bowled out for 110.

Woodlands, who also won the Priestley Cup, will aim to win a third trophy of the season and become only the second Bradford League side to lift the Yorkshire Premier Leagues crown when they take of Sheriff Hutton Bridge at Headingley.

Sheriff Hutton Bridge earned a stunning 166-run win over last year’s ECB National Club champions Richmondshire after bowling out the North Yorkshire South Durham League champions for just 42. Yorkshire player Matthew Fisher made 87 in Sheriff Hutton’s Bridge’s 208-9.