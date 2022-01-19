The 21-17 defeat was a blow to Cleckheaton's hopes of promotion from North One East, but they could take plenty of positives from a superb second half display in which they gave an Ilkley side that has lost only twice this season a real scare.

Tries from Mike Hayward, Josh Plunkett and Jack Marshall had the visitors scrambling to hold on at the finish after they had opened up a 21-0 lead four minutes into the second half.

In the end it was just two missed conversion attempts that proved a slim difference between the teams.

For a full report see this week's edition of the Spenborough Guardian, but here's a look at some action pictures from a cracking game at Moorend.

