PICTURE GALLERY: Cleckheaton are impressive winners in last home game of season

Here's a look at some images from a game in which a maximum-point victory kept the Moorenders in third place.

They have finished their home matches with a record of nine wins and four defeats.

Cleckheaton found themselves behind early on as Malton scored first with a good move from a line-out ending with a try in the corner.

The response was good and after Richard Piper was held up over the line moments later he was not to be denied to go over for his fourth try of the season. Dale Breakwell added the goal to put the hosts into a lead they were not to lose.

Three minutes later they scored again as Dom Brambani and Jack Marshall began a fine move that was finished off by Ryan Piercy. With Breakwell goaling it was 14-5.

On the stroke of half-time Cleckheaton had a scrum on their own 22 and somehow the Malton scrum-half got hold of the ball before strolling over the line. The conversion was good and there were only two points in it at the break.

Play was mostly in the Cleckheaton half at the start of the second period, but on 51 minutes a powerful break by Tom Hainsworth and support from Richard Piper saw the latter send out a scoring pass to James Wilson who gleefully crossed for his first try of the season.

Breakwell added the goal and Cleckheaton had a bit of breathing space again at 21-12.

Seven minutes later they were over again for their bonus point try. Hainsworth was again involved with a great run and he sent Joe Flanagan over for a try again converted by Breakwell.

Cleck had clicked into top gear now, but their next score was more controversial as the ball was kicked towards the dead ball line and Ollie Depledge dived on it.

He was awarded the try although the ball appeared to be over the back line when he grounded it. Nevertheless, Breakwell then added the conversion to stretch the home lead to 35-12.

Malton rallied to gain ground with some crisp handling moves, but some crunching tackles and Breakwell launching two huge kicks drove the visitors back.

On 73 minutes Cleckheaton were back on the attack and some brilliant handing from the back line created a chance for Marshall to cross on the left wing for his 17th try of the season.

Malton were down, but certainly not out, they kept plugging away and eventually forced their way over the line for a third try. With the conversion landed it was 40-19.

Malton looked to collect a bonus point try in the final seconds, but their hopes were dashed when their last attack ended with them being held up. The resulting drop-out was put out of play and the game ended with Cleckheaton the convincing winners.

They are without a game this weekend before ending their league season away to Durham City on Saturday, April 23.

1. Leading the line Joe Flanagan takes the attack to Malton & Norton. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. Wing break Jack Marshall makes a break for Cleckheaton. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. Pack attack Forwards take centre stage. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. In the clear Dickie Piper in the clear for Cleckheaton. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales