Fielding an unchanged starting line-up from the team that beat leaders Heath, they were tough to break down and came up with the game’s only two tries.

The backs and forwards drove Ilkley back regularly and when the visitors found their scrum pushed back on 11 minutes they conceded a penalty, which gave Dale Breakwell the chance to open the scoring.

Breakwell then landed a drop-goal from 45 metres out to double the lead.

Dom Flanagan scored the match clinching try for Cleckheaton against Ilkley.

Ilkley hit back as they were awarded a penalty and centre John Henry Johnson sent the ball between the uprights from 35 metres to make it 6-3.

The first try came on 18 minutes when Dom Brambani had a kick ahead charged down and the rebound ended up in Mike Hayward's hands. After a quick exchange of passes with Jack Marshall, he then charged over and Breakwell added the goal.

Ilkley were still in the game, but the defensive qualities of Niall Jackson and Brad Marsden made sure they were denied. Andy Piper carried the ball well and Joe Flanagan and Josh Plunkett ensured the breakdown was controlled.

But just before half-time Ilkley launched a counter attack and Bailey Smith was sin-binned after the referee deemed him to have made a high tackle. The resulting penalty kick was missed so it stayed 13-3 to the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad