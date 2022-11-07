Four star Cleckheaton RUFC keep winning run going
Cleckheaton produced another strong defensive effort as they beat Ilkley 21-9 to make it four wins on the spin in Regional One North East.
Fielding an unchanged starting line-up from the team that beat leaders Heath, they were tough to break down and came up with the game’s only two tries.
The backs and forwards drove Ilkley back regularly and when the visitors found their scrum pushed back on 11 minutes they conceded a penalty, which gave Dale Breakwell the chance to open the scoring.
Breakwell then landed a drop-goal from 45 metres out to double the lead.
Ilkley hit back as they were awarded a penalty and centre John Henry Johnson sent the ball between the uprights from 35 metres to make it 6-3.
The first try came on 18 minutes when Dom Brambani had a kick ahead charged down and the rebound ended up in Mike Hayward's hands. After a quick exchange of passes with Jack Marshall, he then charged over and Breakwell added the goal.
Ilkley were still in the game, but the defensive qualities of Niall Jackson and Brad Marsden made sure they were denied. Andy Piper carried the ball well and Joe Flanagan and Josh Plunkett ensured the breakdown was controlled.
But just before half-time Ilkley launched a counter attack and Bailey Smith was sin-binned after the referee deemed him to have made a high tackle. The resulting penalty kick was missed so it stayed 13-3 to the interval.
Ilkley had plenty of possession in the second half, but the Cleck defensive line refused to yield with the only addition to the score being a 40-metre penalty by Johnson on 50 minutes.Breakwell nudged the hosts further ahead again with a penalty before Johnson replied in kind to make it 16-9.It was Cleckheaton who came up with the match clincher, however, when Brambani and Breakwell combined to send Dom Flanagan over for his seventh try of the season. It went unconverted, but the home team had done enough to clinch another victory to stay in fifth place. Man of the match was Hayward.Cleckheaton are back on their travels this Saturday when they are away to eighth-placed Paviors in Nottingham, kick-off is 2.15pm.