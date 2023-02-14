After beating the Dalesmen 21-9 at Moorend in November, Cleckheaton were looking to do the double over them, but although competitive in the first half they fell away after the interval to lose 36-5.

Much of the points damage was done, however, by the boot of Chuckie Ramsay as he landed five penalty kicks and converted the three home tries.

Cleckheaton were again on the wrong end of a big penalty count against them and paid the price.

Jack Marshall scored Cleckheaton's only points at Ilkley with an early try.

They made the better start and went ahead after seven minutes when they worked an overlap on the wing for Jack Marshall to score the opening try.

The conversion attempt hit the post and that summed the rest of the day up for Cleckheaton.

Ilkley made territory count to hit back to take a one point lead with two penalties.

Cleck had chances to add to their score, but were unable to take them and fell further behind to a Ramsay penalty for a high tackle offence that resulted in a sin-binning.

At 9-5 at the break they were well in the game, but a poor start to the second half saw Ben Walker go over for a try that was converted to stretch the home lead to 11 points.

Ramsay continued to punish ill discipline with more penalties and two further tries were conceded as Ilkley went on to win comfortably.