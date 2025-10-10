Cleckheaton RUFC turn to long serving player James Wilson as new director or rugby

James Wilson is the new director of rugby at Cleckheaton.

Club stalwart and long serving first team player James Wilson has been appointed as Cleckheaton RUFC’s new director of rugby.

Wilson brings a wealth of experience and a broad range of skills to the role as he looks to help push the club on.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the club said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of James Wilson as our new director of rugby.

“His leadership and expertise promise to guide us towards new heights, both on and off the pitch.

"James has been a key member of the club for over 30 years. Club captain for five years and has 337 caps to date – another 10 appearances and he’ll be the most capped player of the modern era at Cleck!

"His commitment and passion for the club alongside his enthusiasm for the sport is inspiring and second to none.

"We are confident that James will do an outstanding job, fostering talent and strengthening our rugby community.”

Cleckheaton’s first team has had a tough start to the new season, losing all four games so far in the Regional One north East, but there were green shoots of improvement in their most recent game against Harrogate.

The club also runs a second team, the Kestrels, and a third XV while a thriving junior section sees teams at all youth levels from U18s girls and colts teams and U16s boys and girls sides down to U8s.