Cleckheaton RUFC show promise as they test strong Harrogate team

Winger Lewis Taylor dives over for a Cleckheaton try against Harrogate.

Cleckheaton RUFC welcomed Harrogate to a wet and blustery Moorend for what proved to be an entertaining encounter in Regional One North East.

The visitors had returned to regional level after a brief flirtation with the national league above and it was soon clear that they possessed a sizeable pack and highly mobile backs.

It was one of the latter that gave them an early lead when scything through an opening in the Cleckheaton defence to score under the posts, with the conversion duly added.

The game then settled down to an even contest with both sides having periods of pressure. Harrogate were strong in the tackle but Cleckheaton competed superbly in the loose.

Their line-out too functioned extremely well in the conditions, even to the extent of stealing a couple of Harrogate throws, and they deservedly drew level in the 28th minute.

A high kick from skipper Dale Breakwell caused confusion in the Harrogate defence and winger Lewis Taylor was able to snatch the ball and race away for a try converted by Breakwell.

Five minutes later, however, Harrogate retook the lead when they were able to utilise their forward strength in a series of drives that eventually paid dividends with a second converted try, and as the half ended a Cleckheaton yellow card for Dom Bramani added insult to injury.

On the resumption the game continued to be even with neither side in the ascendancy until Harrogate increased their lead in the 50th minute in unfortunate circumstances for the home team.

A speculative kick through towards the Cleckheaton line seemed to pose little danger as two defenders were in close attendance, but crucially they each left it to the other, allowing the token follow up by a Harrogate player to be rewarded with a try under the posts, duly converted.

Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, however, Cleckheaton roared back into contention. In the 54th minute a Breakwell penalty after strong pressure reduced the arrears and four minutes later more pounding of the Harrogate line created space for scrum-half Tom Egan to stroll over unopposed.

Breakwell again converted and at 17-21 there were genuine hopes among the home supporters that, with a strengthening wind at their backs, Cleckheaton could pull off the victory.

Sadly it was not to be. A series of penalties were conceded and, coupled with two further yellow cards for Sam Shepherd and Breakwell that left them with only 13 players at one stage, the pendulum swung decisively in Harrogate’s favour.

Their pack again camped on the home line and were able to grind out two further tries, one converted, to cement their victory in a final score of 33-17 that did not really reflect the closeness of the contest.

Cleckheaton put a tremendous effort in and deserved something from the game. The scrum held up well, the line-out was excellent and they were the equal of their opponents in the loose. Their back play perhaps lacked the incisiveness often shown by the visitors but to a man the whole side demonstrated the spirit and endeavour that will surely lead to improved results.

The number of penalties and yellow cards conceded were perhaps the only blemish on an otherwise splendid performance.

"They certainly don’t look like a side at the bottom of the league” was a comment heard from the ranks of the Harrogate supporters during the game and if the level of commitment shown on Saturday is maintained they soon will not be.

Cleck travel to Driffield this Saturday to take on opponents who have won two and lost two so far.