Cleckheaton RUFC hit top form to blow local rivals Morley away with second half masterclass

Cleckheaton romped away with their local derby with Morley in a blistering second half display.

A typically well contested derby saw Cleckheaton only 11-7 up at half-time, but a one-sided second half saw them run in seven unanswered tries to run out 54-7 winners to maintain their promotion challenge in North One East.

Cleck made the short journey with a strong team as Tom Breakwell was back at scrum-half, James Wilson at full-back and Jack Marshall in his preferred right wing position.

Morley were first to score on 13 minutes as a floated pass was intercepted by a centre who ran 50 metres to score a try that was converted.

It got tougher for the visitors when Tom Breakwell was sin-binned for words said to referee Sam Potts, but the hosts could not take advantage of the extra man and after a long range touch finder from Dale Breakwell, Cleckheaton stole the line-out and drove on. A scrum penalty then led to Thiu Barnard putting the visitors on the board with a try.

Dale Breakwell was unable to add the conversion, but did kick a long range penalty to nudge his side ahead and landed a drop-goal to make it 11-7.

Cleck started the second half a man down after Marshall had been sin-binned for a high tackle, but when he returned to the field he was quickly in action, finishing off a fine move for his 14th try of the season. Dale Breakwell added the goal.

Cleckheaton were now slipping into top gear and Mike Hayward scored his 17th try of the campaign crossed in the left hand corner.

Breakwell again added the goal and almost from the restart another try followed with Hayward going over to make it 30-7.

The next score was a spectacular one as Tom Hainsworth took a pass on his own 10-metre line and powered past a string of defenders to score under the posts. Tom Breakwell took over kicking duties and converted.

Four minutes later it was the forwards turn to shine with another good move ending with Josh Plunkett going over.

Hainsworth continued to enjoy himself when he went on another charge. He had Hayward on his shoulder, but sold a dummy and scored a solo try converted by Tom Breakwell.

Morley showed some fight, but good defence kept them out and Cleck had the last word as Ryan Piercy scored his first try of the season after a bit of fortune when the referee missed a knock-on in the build-up.

This was a mightily impressive performance that augurs well for the run-in with Cleckheaton having now won their last five matches, piling up 132 points in their last two.