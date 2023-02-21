Cleckheaton back to winning ways with bonus point success against Paviors

After three straight defeats it was a welcome return to form for the Moorend boys, but they had to come from behind after Paviors took an early lead with a Danny Green try, converted by George Billam.

Cleckheaton put their first points on the board three minutes later as Brad Marsden controlled the ball well at the back of a scrum to score a try that was converted by Dale Breakwell.

A Dale Breakwell penalty that went in off the right hand post put the hosts ahead and they came up with their second try on 23 minutes when good work by Tom Breakwell led to Jack Marshall crossing for his 13th try of the season. With Dale Breakwell adding the extras it was 17-7.

Brad Marsden in the thick of the action for Cleckheaton against Paviors. Picture: Jim Fitton

Paviors made a break, but it came to nothing as a kick ahead deflected into Braden Hunter’s hands and he ran the ball back some 60 metres for an opportunist try that was goaled by Dale Breakwell.

There was time for one more score before half-time with player-coach Thiu Barnard getting the ball down over the line after Brad Marsden had won the ball at a line-out and a maul rumbled on.

With Dale Breakwell kicking the conversion from near the touchline it was 31-7 at the break.

Dale Breakwell gets a kick away for Cleckheaton as he comes under pressure against Paviors. Picture: Jim Fitton

Paviors made a better start to the second half and their long range counter attack was halted illegally according to the referee with Sam Cheney sent to the sin-bin as a result.

The visitors took advantage of their extra man as outside-half Billam crossed for a try he converted.

A number of stoppages affected the flow of the game in the second half, but Cleck did manage another try when line-out possession was won by Marsden and the pack drove over the line, with prop Ben Thrower this time coming up with the ball for his first try of the season.

Breakwell struck the upright with the conversion, but it was 36-14 and the home team were home and dry for their win.

Cleckheaton's James Wilson attacks the Paviors line.

The game was drifting to its conclusion when the referee Adam Robson produced the yellow card again, this time for Dom Brambani.

Paviors had not won on the road this season, but Cleckheaton could be happy with a convincing win that they will be hoping will get them back on track.