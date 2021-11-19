Cleckheaton back to winning ways ahead of local derby with Morley

Try hat-trick: Jack Marshall.

A nine-try romp was just what the doctor ordered for the Moorend men as they sharpened up their attacking play for a testing game against a Morley team who were above them before last weekend’s games.

With Cleckheaton taking five points and taking the chance to improve their points difference they moved back up to fifth place in the table and are four ahead of local rivals Morley, whose promotion hopes were dealt a big blow when they went down 32-5 to leaders Ilkley last Saturday.

Both teams have lost four and won five so far this season, however, so it will be interesting to see who gets the bragging rights. Kick-off is 2.15pm.

Cleckheaton did the business against winless bottom of the table Bradford & Bingley at Wagon Lane when Jack Marshall led the way with a hat-trick of tries.

They were ahead from the first minute when Marshall collected a Dale Breakwell cross kick to score the opening try.

A second score soon followed as Dom Brambani raced in for his first try since returning to the club. Breakwell’s conversion made it 12-0.

The Bees surprisingly hit back when their first serious attack brought a converted try, but on 17 minutes Marshall came in off the right wing to score from the left centre position and Breakwell converted to restore the 12-point advantage.

The bonus point was safely secured soon after when Jack Seddon took an inside pass to score. Breakwell converted.

Cleckheaton’s momentum was temporarily halted as they went down to 14 men with Archie Rayne sin-binned for not rolling away. The Bees took advantage of the extra man to cross for their second converted try and it was 26-14 at half- time.

The visitors were controversially denied a try early in the second half when Brambani kicked through for Mike Hayward to gather and touch down only for the referee to bring play back for a penalty to Cleck for a late tackle in midfield.

But they quickly put their frustration behind them as Richard Piper controlled the ball at a scrum, allowing Ollie Depledge to get the ball down over the line.

Hayward did then get on the scoreboard with a flying dash down the left wing for his seventh try of the season.

Marshall completed his hat-trick on 63 minutes and Breakwell’s goal made it 43-14.

Replacement Dom Flanagan was next to cross after a defence scattering run down the right wing.