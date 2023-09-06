Cleckheaton are edged out by Scunthorpe in season opener
and live on Freeview channel 276
When leading early in the second half hopes were high for a winning start, but the visitors produced the stronger finish to take home the points.
Scunthorpe took a third minute lead with a penalty and a second goal eight minutes later gave them a six-point advantage.
Back came Cleckheaton and when also awarded a penalty they opted to go for goal with Tom Breakwell sending the ball between the posts to make it 6-3.
With no further scores in the opening half the teams turned round with just three points between them and it was the home team who appeared to take charge after the break as Richard Noble went over for a try that was converted by Breakwell.
A big turning point followed soon after as Cleckheaton went down to 14 men for 10 minutes with James Wilson sent to the sin-bin.
While he was off Scunthorpe went over for a converted try and regained the lead.
They then stretched their lead with another converted try 14 minutes from time.
A Breakwell penalty kept the hosts in touch, but with a bonus point within sight Scunthorpe scored again to make the final score 25-13.
Cleckheaton will be looking for an improvement when they play their first away game this Saturday against newcomers to the division Pontefract, who are fresh from promotion last season and only narrowly lost their first game at Blaydon.