Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When leading early in the second half hopes were high for a winning start, but the visitors produced the stronger finish to take home the points.

Scunthorpe took a third minute lead with a penalty and a second goal eight minutes later gave them a six-point advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came Cleckheaton and when also awarded a penalty they opted to go for goal with Tom Breakwell sending the ball between the posts to make it 6-3.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Breakwell kicked two penalties and a conversion for Cleckheaton against Scunthorpe.

With no further scores in the opening half the teams turned round with just three points between them and it was the home team who appeared to take charge after the break as Richard Noble went over for a try that was converted by Breakwell.

A big turning point followed soon after as Cleckheaton went down to 14 men for 10 minutes with James Wilson sent to the sin-bin.

While he was off Scunthorpe went over for a converted try and regained the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then stretched their lead with another converted try 14 minutes from time.

A Breakwell penalty kept the hosts in touch, but with a bonus point within sight Scunthorpe scored again to make the final score 25-13.