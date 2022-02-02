Bonus for Cleckheaton RUFC in impressive away victory at Moortown

Tom Hainsworth was one of Cleckheaton's try scorers against Moortown. Picture: John Clifton

The victory over opponents in eighth place saw Cleckheaton move to within four points of top spot, although they have played a game more than the three teams above them in the table.

The team now has a well earned rest this weekend, but in their next match on Saturday week they have the opportunity to beat Driffield, who are currently in third.

On their most recent form they have every chance of knocking off one of their promotion rivals as they were strong against a capable Moortown team despite injury and illness making it necessary to make four changes from the side that had worked hard to beat Old Brodleians the previous week.

Jack Seddon and Niall Jackson joined Andy Piper on the injured list with Ollie Depledge recovering from illness. There was a first start for Will Denham at prop, Thiu Barnard continued at lock and Brad Marsden was at flanker. In the backs, Tom Breakwell came in for Depledge at scrum-half.

A windswept afternoon made it difficult for the players, but they scored from their first attacking move of the game.

Dale Breakwell’s crossfield kick was taken by Mikey Hayward on the left and after he was tackled Will Denham drove the ball in before it was sent out to the opposite wing where Dom Flanagan pounced on a loose ball to score his sixth try of the season.

Cleckheaton had their second try six minutes later when line-out possession was secured and Richard Piper combined with Dom Brambani to send Joe Flanagan over after he had run a superb line. With Dale Breakwell converting it was 12-0.

From the restart, Moortown had a player sin-binned for tackling a player in the air and it was not long before the visitors made the numerical advantage count.

Moortown conceded a scrum five metres from their line and the ball was moved left from Tom Breakwell to Dale Breakwell and on to Brambani, who sent Tom Hainsworth over for a try converted by Dale Breakwell. With a penalty added by the latter it was 22-0 after 27 minutes.

It was not such plain sailing for Cleck from this point, however, as they lost top try scorer Hayward to injury and Tom Breakwell to the sin-bin, but their lead remained intact at 22 points at the break.

When Dale Breakwell was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on early in the second half to join his brother on the sidelines the visitors were down to 13 men and Moortown took advantage with a try as Henry Aaronson went over in the corner.

While still down to 14 men Cleckheaton got their bonus point try on 52 minutes when Dom Flanagan went on a powerful run to the line.

Cleck were only back at their full number for a brief period as Brambani was next to incur the wrath of the referee to be was dispatched to the bin.

Moortown were camped in the visitors half for long spells, but did not make much progress due to poor handling and a huge defensive effort. Marsden, Plunkett and skipper Richard Piper were all contenders for man of the match awards, but the shift everyone put in when down to 14 and 13 men was phenomenal.

Cleck had chances to increase their lead in the last 10 minutes, but were pulled back for a forward pass and a contentious knock-on and it was Moortown who came up with the final score with a solo try that was converted.

It was an important win for Cleckheaton to keep them in touch with the top teams and an encouraging performance ahead of the big match to come at home against Driffield..