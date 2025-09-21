Craig McShane won three awards at Dewsbury Rams' end of season presentation evening. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has delivered an assessment of how he believes his troops performed in 2025.

The Rams ended the season strongly to confirm a top four position in League 1 with a number of individual performers catching the head coach’s eye.

Craig McShane, who picked up three awards at the club’s end of season presentation evening, alongside brother Jack, George Senior, Dec Tomlinson and Jacob Hookem all came in for some praise from the impressed boss.

March said: “Both McShanes have come from a winning-mentality team in Hunslet ARLFC from the amateur game, and they have come in and set League 1 on fire. They cleaned up at the awards night.

Dewsbury's George Senior has been tipped to be the next captain of the club. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“George Senior came from Batley looking for more game time and he certainly impressed and deserved his Man of Steel Award. Looking forward he is probably going to be the next Dewsbury captain.

“He is a leader on and off the field and he has impressed me.

“Dec Tomlinson is another one from the amateur game. He is the link between the forwards and the backs and he has settled in and he knows how I like to play. He has done really well.

“Jacob Hookem, who has re-signed for next year, is a very enthusiast player, although sometimes that enthusiasm is a negative because he wants to win and when he tries to over play he sometimes makes mistakes.

“We’re trying to reel that in and make him a better player. In the next few years he will be a top class player.”

Asked where he would like to improve the squad for 2026, March replied:

“With Matt Garside retiring I am looking at another back-rower, and one more hooker. Jack has been outstanding but I don’t want to play him for 80 minutes week in, week out, and put that strain on his body.

“I am on the lookout for any player who will improve our squad, who we can get in budget.”