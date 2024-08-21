Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dewsbury Rams have confirmed they are “in talks with the RFL” after players and staff at Whitehaven walk out of the club.

The rock bottom Rams are due to host the Cumbrian outfit, just one place above them in the Championsip table, on Sunday, August 25.

However, Whitehaven’s new head coach, Kyle Amor, who was only appointed by the club on Monday after Jonty Gorley resigned at the weekend, confirmed that upon his arrival, most of the backroom staff had left and the players were refusing to fulfil the remaining six games of the 2024 campaign.

Amor told Whitehaven Rugby League’s official Facebook page:

FLAIR Stadium. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

“I was quite excited about an opportunity to try and pick up a group that was obviously upset and a little bit fragile.

“My job was to try and pick them up, and finding some enjoyment in what has been a very, very difficult year for the players and try and win a couple of games to see us up.

“Unfortunately, by the time I got here, I landed here with no performance staff, no management staff, no team managers and a group of players that are fully united in terms of they will not play any remaining fixtures of this season for Whitehaven Rugby League unless some really, really drastic measures and conversation can be happening between them and the board.”

In a statement on the Rams’ social media platforms, the club confirmed:

“Dewsbury Rams are aware of the speculation regarding Whitehaven RLFC who we are due to play at FLAIR Stadium on Sunday.

“We are in talks with the RFL about the situation and we will keep supporters informed as and when we have any further information.”