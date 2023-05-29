Analysing his team’s performance after Sunday’s match in York, Lingard said: “I am immensely proud.

"We’ve got a special group of players. Even when the chips are down a little bit or they’re not performing as they maybe need to, they find a way to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’ve built that over the last two and a half years.”

Batley Bulldogs defeated Halifax Panthers in their Summer Bash clash at the LNER Community Stadium, York. Photo by Simon Hall.

Lingard acknowledged his players were disappointed with their performance at half time and knew they had to turn it around, but they dug in deep to get the result.

He said that patience played a big part in his team’s victory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad