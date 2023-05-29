'We've got a special group of players': Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard praises his side after Summer Bash win over Halifax Panthers
"We’ve got a special group of players. Even when the chips are down a little bit or they’re not performing as they maybe need to, they find a way to do it.
"I think we’ve built that over the last two and a half years.”
Lingard acknowledged his players were disappointed with their performance at half time and knew they had to turn it around, but they dug in deep to get the result.
He said that patience played a big part in his team’s victory
“I think that everything that Halifax did in the first half we did right in the second half, we just flipped the table, similar to the game at Halifax at the beginning of the season,” he said.