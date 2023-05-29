News you can trust since 1858
My Account
'We've got a special group of players': Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard praises his side after Summer Bash win over Halifax Panthers

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard had nothing but praise for his side following their comeback victory against Halifax Panthers at the Summer Bash.
By Stacy Mowforth
Published 29th May 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:44 BST

Analysing his team’s performance after Sunday’s match in York, Lingard said: “I am immensely proud.

"We’ve got a special group of players. Even when the chips are down a little bit or they’re not performing as they maybe need to, they find a way to do it.

"I think we’ve built that over the last two and a half years.”

Batley Bulldogs defeated Halifax Panthers in their Summer Bash clash at the LNER Community Stadium, York. Photo by Simon Hall.Batley Bulldogs defeated Halifax Panthers in their Summer Bash clash at the LNER Community Stadium, York. Photo by Simon Hall.
Batley Bulldogs defeated Halifax Panthers in their Summer Bash clash at the LNER Community Stadium, York. Photo by Simon Hall.
Lingard acknowledged his players were disappointed with their performance at half time and knew they had to turn it around, but they dug in deep to get the result.

He said that patience played a big part in his team’s victory

“I think that everything that Halifax did in the first half we did right in the second half, we just flipped the table, similar to the game at Halifax at the beginning of the season,” he said.

