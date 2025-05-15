Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

Batley Bulldogs “have got some work to do” as they head into a weekend without a Championship fixture.

That is the message from head coach Mark Moxon who saw his side comprehensively beaten 48-12 by Bradford Bulls - who ran in four quick-fire tries inside the opening 20 minutes - on Sunday.

It is now just one win in seven league outings for Batley, who have dropped to 11th in the table.

There have been, of course, injury and suspension woes throughout the season. But these are not an “excuse” for Moxon.

Asked if it was a good time to have a week off, the head coach replied:

“I think so. We need to get everybody back and get back to the grindstone because we have got some work to do.

“The only way to get out of a hole when you are in a hole is to start digging and work hard and that is what we are going to do.

“Obviously there is a bit of a personnel issue with injuries but we can’t keep going on about that. “That isn’t going to be an excuse anymore. We need to push on from here.

“Come the next game, we’re hoping the ones who have been out injured are going to be back.”

That means that club captain James Brown (leg), Luke Blake (ankle) and long-term absentee Lucas Walshaw (knee) could all be in contention to face Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, May 25.

Dane Manning will also be available after completing his eight-match ban.

Asked on the availability of strike winger Joe Burton, who hasn’t featured since the 50-18 thrashing at Sheffield Eagles in April, Moxon admitted:

“Joe is available. He didn’t play well against Sheffield so he missed last week (against Barrow) and then this week (against Bradford).

“There was, maybe, an opportunity for him to come back in but I went with Alfie Dean on that side against (Jayden) Okunbor.

“Alfie has been great, he hasn’t put a foot wrong. He has done well all pre-season and he’s been unlucky not to play, but I thought he played well against Bradford.”