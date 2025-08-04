Trojans fail to build on promising start in trip to Island

Despite making a promising opening to Saturday’s National Conference Division Two clash, Thornhill Trojans once again capitulated in the second half to suffer a 20-10 loss at Barrow Island.

Thornhill got off to a flyer and scored the opening try inside the first minute of play when Hedley Harris charged down a kick on the last tackle. Ryan Mitchell collected the free ball to sprint away and although the Barrow Island defence gave chase they didn’t have the pace to catch the Trojans scrum-half, who scored a try converted by Sam Ratcliffe.

It was a brilliant opening for the Trojans and the players seemed well up for the game in the opening exchanges.

However, as the game restarted Barrow Island showed the Trojans that they too were in the game when, from 10 metres out, Taylor Brady stepped inside to cut through a gap and go over for try. Ellis Archer converted.

Ryan Mitchell scored the opener for Trojans. Pic: Rachel Hodgson

The niggles in the tackle then became more frequent and at one point Sam Ratcliffe struggled to regain his feet after claiming his knee had been twisted in the tackle.

The referee then began awarding frequent penalties as he attempted to assert his authority on the game and ensure it was played within the rules.

Ryan Mitchell combined with Zak Haigh to make a good break but the move eventually broke down.

However, soon after, following a high tackle on Oli Boocock, Sam Ratcliffe added to Trojans’ tally with a penalty goal.

Ratcliffe also kicked a further penalty goal to see the Trojans establish a 10-6 interval lead.

Despite the positive words emanating from the half-time team talk, the Trojans drifted away from the game plan in the second half as play was frequently interrupted with penalty decisions from the referee.

It was from a decision against Thornhill for dropping on in the tackle that Barrow Island scored their next try. From the penalty Cameron Currie broke away up the wing for a long rage score and Archer converted.

The niggles in the tackle persisted and Archer kicked another penalty as Barrow gradually began to pull clear.

Thornhill had Elliot Robson sin-binned for a high tackle and Island quickly capitalised on their extra man advantage.

A Thornhill player shot out of the defensive line and the gap appeared to allow Jack Sullivan to power through and go over for a try that Archer converted.

This proved to be the decisive score as the game deteriorated due to indiscipline from both teams.

Thornhill had Wes Brown sent to the sin bin for a high tackle before tempers boiled over. Once order had been restored the referee showed a red cards to Thornhill’s Jake Hickling and Barrow’s Trent Ruddy.

As soon at the cards had been brandished, the referee blew for full time.