Treble-winning Dewsbury Moor Maroons girls crown season with National Cup final triumph
The under 16s and under 14s both made it to their cup finals and played their hearts out in thrilling matches played at Thatto Heath ARLFC.
They met with contrasting fortunes as the U14s were beaten by a strong Hull KR Foundation side but the U16s made it a treble success for 2025 with a nail-biting victory over Rochdale Mayfield.
It was a clash of two mighty teams in the older of the two finals and it came right down to the wire with the Maroons running out 17-16 winners thanks to a golden point drop-goal.
Having already been crowned Premier champions the Moor girls – who had only been beaten once all year – had one more thing to prove in a belter of a final against a Mayfield line-up that dominated the North West League, going the whole season unbeaten.
There was plenty of drama in a tense contest with the Dewsbury side holding a narrow two-point lead going into the closing stages only for their opponents to square the game up at 16-16 when they landed a late penalty goal.
The final went into extra-time and it was the Maroons who emerged triumphant as they held their nerve and won thanks to their superbly taken drop-goal 10 minutes into overtime.
Mayfield had led at the break, but Moor showed their never say die spirit to fight back and eventually clinch their third big prize of the season after previously winning their Grand Final and the Premier Division League Leaders’ Shield.
Dewsbury Moor’s U14s were involved in a re-run of their Grand Final, which Hull KR Foundation had won 10-0.
They knew they faced a big challenge against opponents with size on their side, but started with a bang and took the game to Hull in the first half.
However, Rovers managed to do what they needed to after the break and ran out 16-4 winners.
The Maroons were left to rue missed chances and conceding too many penalties that allowed their opponents to march down the pitch. But it was a great advert for girls rugby with the quality getting higher all the time.