Treble-winning Dewsbury Moor Maroons girls crown season with National Cup final triumph

Dewsbury Moor Girls U16s celebrate their winning golden point drop-goal in the National Cup final. Picture: Simon Eyre Photography/ Dewsbury Moor Girls ARL

Dewsbury Moor Maroons’ successful girls teams crowned fantastic seasons when they were the only club to have two sides in National Cup final action at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The under 16s and under 14s both made it to their cup finals and played their hearts out in thrilling matches played at Thatto Heath ARLFC.

They met with contrasting fortunes as the U14s were beaten by a strong Hull KR Foundation side but the U16s made it a treble success for 2025 with a nail-biting victory over Rochdale Mayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a clash of two mighty teams in the older of the two finals and it came right down to the wire with the Maroons running out 17-16 winners thanks to a golden point drop-goal.

Having already been crowned Premier champions the Moor girls – who had only been beaten once all year – had one more thing to prove in a belter of a final against a Mayfield line-up that dominated the North West League, going the whole season unbeaten.

There was plenty of drama in a tense contest with the Dewsbury side holding a narrow two-point lead going into the closing stages only for their opponents to square the game up at 16-16 when they landed a late penalty goal.

The final went into extra-time and it was the Maroons who emerged triumphant as they held their nerve and won thanks to their superbly taken drop-goal 10 minutes into overtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayfield had led at the break, but Moor showed their never say die spirit to fight back and eventually clinch their third big prize of the season after previously winning their Grand Final and the Premier Division League Leaders’ Shield.

Dewsbury Moor’s U14s were involved in a re-run of their Grand Final, which Hull KR Foundation had won 10-0.

They knew they faced a big challenge against opponents with size on their side, but started with a bang and took the game to Hull in the first half.

However, Rovers managed to do what they needed to after the break and ran out 16-4 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maroons were left to rue missed chances and conceding too many penalties that allowed their opponents to march down the pitch. But it was a great advert for girls rugby with the quality getting higher all the time.