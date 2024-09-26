Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon says his side will be “aiming for the play-offs” in 2025 ahead of their final game of the 2024 campaign at Toulouse on Saturday, September 28 (kick off 5pm GMT).

The Bulldogs secured their Championship status thanks to a 28-14 win at home to Whitehaven last weekend.

However, up until late August, Moxon’s men were still competing for a top six place before losing four consecutive games against York Knights, Widnes, Doncaster and Bradford Bulls, which left them closer to the relegation zone.

And Moxon insists his side will be aiming high again next year.

Batley Bulldogs celebrate a try in their win over Whitehaven last weekend. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

He told the Reporter Series: “People lose sight of what we achieve at Batley and what this group of players has done. They competed for the play-offs. We just missed out but we were competing for them just three weeks ago. They have now given us another chance to have a crack at it next year.

“It’s down to the players and their efforts throughout the year that allows the club to do that. We are a small squad, with a small budget, and they overachieve every year. But they have given us the chance now to have another crack at it again next year.

“And we will be aiming for the play-offs, as always, because that is what you always set out to do. If we don’t quite make it, it won’t be through a lack of effort whatsoever.”

He added: “At times maybe we have lacked a bit of quality this year. We lost some marquee signings at the start of the year which we never really replaced. The dual reg worked at times but not consistently I think.

“But, overall, we have got to be happy with where we are - it could have been a whole lot worse when you look at the guys in the bottom three or four who are going into the last week needing a result.”

Asked how he saw the final weekend of the 2024 season panning out, with three of the four play-off eliminator slots and the 12th and 13th places to be confirmed, Moxon replied:

“York and Featherstone play each other so one of them can’t win, which means the one that loses could be overtaken by Widnes if they get a win at Barrow, who are fighting for their lives, so that will be a hell of a game as well.

“You’d probably expect Sheffield to beat Dewsbury, so Sheffield should be in there.

“But the standard of the Championship has been exceptional. It has been the toughest Championship season that I’ve been involved in in my time at Batley.

“It’s going right to the final week to decide the play-off places and the bottom three places. It’s been a hell of a season and it’s been a tough gig for everybody.”