Thornhill Trojans relegated despite spirited effort in final home game against Normanton Knights

Father and son Hedley Harris and Anthony Harris played for Thornhill Trojans against Normanton Knights.

Despite a spirited performance Thornhill Trojans completed their 2025 home fixtures with another defeat as they went down 36-22 to Normanton Knights to have their relegation from Division Two of the NCL confirmed.

At times the Trojans showed great promise and looked capable of completing the league double over the Knights. However, two late tries finally settled this game and saw victory go to the visitors.

There were some fine individual performances with Johnny Campbell catching the eye with a well taken brace of tries. The official man of the match award went to Sam Ratcliffe and Callam Gamble once again shone.

Normanton started this game the more confident of the two teams. In the process they scored two quick tries. First Sam Butler cut inside to forward roll over the try line for a score. Jake Crossland converted.

Normanton then worked the ball out to the wing. This created the necessary space for Andrew Tavern to go in the corner for an unconverted try.

Now trailing by 10 points Thornhill had to find the necessary response. This came from captain Bailey Lee when from a scrum he made a dart for the posts. The try was scored and Ratcliffe converted.

This score gave Thornhill the necessary lift they needed but this good work quickly unravelled when close to the Thornhill try line, Charlie Barker chipped forward to score a try.

Right on half-time Johnny Campbell brought Thornhill back into the game again with a powerful try. Some good work from the Thornhill forwards took play towards the line. The ball was kept alive and Campbell seemed to bounce his way over. Ratcliffe converted to reduce the visitors’ lead to only two points.

There was everything still to play for in the second half, but weak defending from the hosts allowed Normanton to score the next try, with Stuart Biscomb plunging over and Barker converting.

But then came Thornhill's best spell of the game. The ball was worked well to the top touchline with Bailey Lee to the fore. The ball reached Zak Haigh and he dived over for an unconverted try in the corner.

The Trojans looked to be gaining the upper hand and their good work came to fruition when Campbell scored a spectacular long range try. With a powerful forward charge he hoofed the ball forward and gave chase. No-one could catch him as he pounced to score the try between the posts. Ratcliffe converted and the hosts were now in front.

But this proved to be Thornhill's final offering as Normanton raised their game and Alfie Beresford burst over. Barker converted.

The game was then put beyond doubt when the Knights scored two late tries. Some assured passing overstretched the home defence, an overlap was created and Adam Crowther went in the corner.

The final act of the game was for Alex Barker to kick forward to run through the Thornhill defence to score, much to the delight of the travelling Normanton supporters. Charlie Barker converted and victory was confirmed for the visitors.