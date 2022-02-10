Thornhill Trojans player Jake Wilson is banned for 12 months for serious foul play against Doncaster

Rugby League news

At a rugby league tribunal Wilson admitted one Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour and a Grade D charge of standing on an opponent in the 24-6 cup defeat.

He pleaded not guilty to a second Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour, but was found guilty.

Wilson's subsequent ban means he will now miss the whole of the 2022 National Conference League season for the Trojans.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster' s Connor Robinson shared a video online of one of the incidents that led to the ban, which attracted a number of comments from fellow players.