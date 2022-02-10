Thornhill Trojans player Jake Wilson is banned for 12 months for serious foul play against Doncaster
Thornhill Trojans player Jake Wilson has been banned for a year after being found guilty of three incidents of serious foul play in the recent second round Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Doncaster.
At a rugby league tribunal Wilson admitted one Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour and a Grade D charge of standing on an opponent in the 24-6 cup defeat.
He pleaded not guilty to a second Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour, but was found guilty.
Wilson's subsequent ban means he will now miss the whole of the 2022 National Conference League season for the Trojans.
Doncaster' s Connor Robinson shared a video online of one of the incidents that led to the ban, which attracted a number of comments from fellow players.
Two more Thornhill players have received bans after the cup tie at Doncaster with Joel Gibson set to miss one match after being been charged with striking with the elbow and Sam Ratcliffe set to sit out two matches after being charged with a high tackle.