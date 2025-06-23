Thornhill Trojans overpowered by strong Dockers side

Thornhill Trojans fell to a 38-4 defeat at fellow National Conference Division Two strugglers Hull Dockers, who produced a blistering opening 20 minutes to end the visitors’ hopes.

Both sides were desperate for the win that would boost their survival hopes and while Dockers had a full-strength side, Trojans lost the services of both Johnny Campbell and Brad Llewellyn after they were handed suspensions by the NCL Disciplinary Committee.

The only positive for the Trojans was the return of Casey Johnson, who slotted in at the loose forward position.

For the opening quarter of the game, Thornhill had nothing to offer as Hull cut loose to leave Thornhill trailing by 24 points.

Bailey Lee on the attack for Thornhill. Pic: Rachel Hodgson

The blitz from the hosts started almost immediately from the kick-off when they broke down the wing. The ball was switched in field to Dave Scott who completed the attack to race over for a self-converted try.

Minutes later Dave Bade surged forward and some woeful defending from Thornhill allowed him to continue his forward momentum and cross for a try, again improved by Scott.

More poor defending from Thornhill close to their own line resulted in Scott nipping over from acting half for another self-improved touchdown.

And the Dockers’ procession continued when a short pass picked out Dan Sowerby and he sprinted clear to score a try. Scott maintained his kicking form with the extras.

Following the poor start, Thornhill left themselves with no realistic opportunity to salvage something from this game but they began to steady and tightened up defensively.

Just before half-time Thornhill attacked the try line and came close, only for the Dockers defence to force winger James Sheldon into touch.

But after a period of stability, Thornhill once again switched off as the second half got underway.

From the restart, a missed tackle allowed Dockers to create space and after confusion in the visiting defence, Lewis Hill went through the gap for a try.

Dockers then threw the ball around and Sowerby went round the Thornhill full back and over for an unconverted try.

The Dockers then broke down the wing, Tim Heil beat the full-back to take play infield before touching down for his second of the game. Scott converted.

Handling errors cost the Trojans in the final phase of the game and this prevented them from moving the ball out wide.

When they finally succeeded, James Sheldon scored an unconverted try in the corner as a consolation to give their disappointed traveling fans something to cheer.