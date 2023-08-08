​The Leeds team ran in 10 tries in a 54-18 win as they constantly put the Thornhill defence to the test.

Brad Llewellyn caught the eye for the Trojans with a solid performance at full-back and made some telling runs while the official man of the match for Thornhill was 17-year-old hooker Oli Boocock as he caused Stanningley problems with some inventive play from acting-half.

Stanningley opened the scoring after only a minute, Josh Adams ploughed over for the first try with three Thornhill defenders clinging to him. Adam Butterill converted.

Thornhill Trojans were well beaten at Stanningley in the NCL Division One.

Another try followed when an offload picked out the supporting Joe Phipps who crashed over from close range. Butterill goaled again.

Thornhill seemed to raise their game to a higher level with the introduction of 16-year-old substitute Harvey Roberts. Remarkably the youngster had been playing for Wakefield Trinity reserves over in Hull at lunchtime. When that game was abandoned he made the journey back to Leeds to take his place among the Trojans subs.

Thornhill were still very much in this game when Bailey Lee put a brilliant crossfield kick in the air towards the corner. Chris Mitchell lept to collect the ball and score a try and Ryan Mitchell kicked a wonderful goal from out wide.

But just as they were back in it a knock-on gifted possession to Stanningley and Danny Salkeld powered over. Butterill converted.

There was a quick exchange of tries almost straight from the second half kick-off as Sam Peel created space to go over then a quick response saw Ryan Mitchell’s superb break backed up by Brad Llewellyn to score. Ryan Mitchell converted.

But then Stanningley took control, scoring four tries to effectively end the game as a contest.

Thornhill scored their third try when Ryan Mitchell kicked forward into the in-goal area and Jake Hickling got the decisive touch to ground the ball.

Ryan Mitchell goaled, but Stanningley had the last word with tries by Jamaine Ryan and Peel with Butterill ending with seven goals.