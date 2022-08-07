Thornhill Trojans make it back to back victories in NCL Premier

However, the defeat came at a cost with player-coach Danny Ratcliffe limping from the field with a torn leg muscle and prop Anthony Harris also having to exit the game early to go to hospital with an injury.

Thornhill started the game well with Joel Gibson particularly catching the eye with some good in field running. As a result it was the Trojans who scored first when the ball was worked along the attacking line and Will Gledhill sent out a brilliant pass which put Joss Ratcliffe over for a try in the corner. Gibson converted from the touchline.

It was from a stoppage in play that Acorn scored their first try. The stoppage was due to a shoulder injury to Thornhill's Luke Carter, an injury which also ended his involvement with the game.

Thornhill Trojans were able to celebrate victory for the second week running in the Premier Division of the National Conference League.

From the stoppage York flung the ball out to the wing and Clayton Shepardson went over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Clayton Sherpardson was then sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Gibson. From the resultant penalty Gibson kicked the penalty goal to see the Trojans lead 8-4 at half-time.

Early in the second half an offload in the tackle from Acorn created too much space and Thornhill's George Woodcock had no chance of stopping Adam Lee as he went over for a try. Anthony Chiltern converted to put York in the lead for the first time.

Gibson kicked a penalty goal to level the scores. The teams then exchanged penalties as neither side was able to take a hold on the game.

However, in the final 10 minutes Thornhill finally took control and secured victory. They worked play to the corner of the field, Gledhill read the situation perfectly and managed to hold off defenders to cross for a try out wide. The goal was missed.

In the final minute Gibson kicked forward into the in-goal area. It looked to be a miskick, but fortunately it was right in front of Josh Clough who pounced to ground the ball and score a try. Gibson converted.

Gibson attempted a long range penalty goal to win the clock down but this was off target. The referee eventually blew for full-time to give Thornhill a win which keeps their hopes of avoiding the drop alive.

Match sponsor was Mick Springett.

Trojans: 1 Joel Gibson, 20 Joss Ratcliffe, 3 Will Gledhill, 4 George Woodcock, 5 Ryan Mitchell, 6 Liam Morley, 21 Danny Ratcliffe, 8 Casey Johnson, 9 Matthew Tebb, 10 Anthony Harris, 11 Jake Hickling, 12 Jamie Searby, 13 Jordan Ward. Subs: 14 Luke Haigh, 18 Josh Clough, 19 James Flanagan, 22 Luke Carter.