Bailey Lee scored all Thornhill Trojans' points in their defeat to leaders East Leeds.

East Leeds arrived at Overthorpe Park unbeaten all season and firmly at the top of the NCL Division Two table and that is how the position remained when the referee blew the full-time whistle to bring an end to this game, albeit 20 minutes earlier than expected due to players fighting.

This was a disappointing end to a game sponsored by the family of long-time Thornhill sponsor Richard Turner, who recently passed away.

Thornhill were under no illusions about the size of the task in hand, having lost 76-0 to East Leeds earlier in the season.

East Leeds piled on the pressure straight away and after just a minute of play they took advantage of a penalty with quick hands seeing the ball travel out wide for Luke Littlewood to go over for a try he converted himself.

The visitors’ early pressure continued as Jake Normington broke clear up the middle of the field. The Thornhill defence could not close him down and he sprinted clear to score a try between the posts. Littlewood converted.

Normington was then sin-binned for a tip tackle and the Trojans used their extra man advantage well. Elliot Robson was dominant as he took play towards the East Leeds line and from the play the ball possession was moved onto Bailey Lee who stepped over for a try that gave Thornhill a lift.

Lee converted his own try, but no sooner had Thornhill begun to gain a foothold than Ajay Wilson squeezed over for a try in the corner for Easts, converted by Littlewood.

There was then a flash point. As the team packed down for a scrum, Trojans loose forward Harvey Roberts broke away clearly disturbed and nursing a badly cut eye. Players rushed in and Johnny Campbell did well to bravely keep the two teams apart.

Once order had been restored the referee showed East Leeds’ George Clarke a red card for punching. But much to everyone's surprise he also sent-off Thornhill's Campbell.

After tempers had settled down quick hands once again created the next East Leeds score when Kieran Brining went in the corner. Littlewood again converted.

The visitors came out for the second half and quickly set about building on their 24-6 lead.

Isaac Coleman scored a try between the posts as East Leeds before another exchange of views between the players ended with Brad Llewellyn being yellow carded.

Following the sin-bin Littlewood went over for his second try, which caused tempers to boil over again. The teams had to be separated and Littlewood then converted his own try.

Normington adde to the lead when he chipped the ball forward, gave chase and scored an unconverted try.

There was now a tangible and tense atmosphere engulfing the game. As expected tempers boiled over once again to bring play to a stop. Once the players had been separated the referee decided to bring the game to a conclusion with 20 minutes still to play.