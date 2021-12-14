Thornhill Trojans drawn out at home to RAF team in Betfred Challenge Cup first round draw

Thornhill Trojans huddle after their match against Doncaster in the Challenge Cup in 2020. They could meet them again in the competition in 2022.

In a first round tie to be played on the weekend of January 15 and 16 the Trojans will host the RAF team.

The 2022 Challenge Cup sees a return for amateur teams return after this year's competition featured only professional sides, because of ongoing Covid-19 complications.

All professional RFL member clubs are invited to participate as well as a number of invited amateur teams including teams representing the British Armed forces and Police forces.

The draw for the second round followed straight after with Thornhill given familiar opponents if they can get past the RAF as they would be away to League One side Doncaster - who the Trojans played in their last tie in the competition in 2020, only narrowly losing.

The draw took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will host the cup final for the first time next May.

Second round matches are due to take place two weeks after the first round, on the weekend of January 29-30.

Full first round draw is:

West Hull v Upton

Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside

Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford

Siddal v Great Britain Police

Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders

London Chargers v Ellenborough Rangers

Thornhill Trojans v RAF

Jarrow Vikings v Wests Warriors

Galway Tribesmen v Pilkington Recs

Edinburgh Eagles v York Acorn

Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Patricks

Bentley v Stanningley

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Royal Navy

Orrell St James v British Army

Second round:

Edinburgh Eagles/York Acorn v Jarrow Vikings/Wests Warriors

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes

Doncaster v Thornhill Trojans/RAF

Orrell St James/British Army v Bridgend Blue Bulls/Royal Navy

Oldham v Lock Lane/Thatto Heath Crusaders

Galway Tribesman/Pilkington Recs v Siddal/Great Britain Police

West Hull/Upton v Rochdale Mayfield/Wigan St Patricks

Featherstone Lions/Hunslet Club Parkside v Bentley/Stanningley

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars

Leigh Miners Rangers/Milford v North Wales Crusaders

West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions