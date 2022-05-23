Thornhill Trojans are overpowered by Hunslet Parkside's big contenders

Although they battled valiantly throughout the Trojans knew they were second best to a team that must now have the Premier title in its sights.

Casey Johnson was Thornhill’s official man of the match, but Liam Morley tried to be creative even though opportunities were limited due to the well drilled Hunslet team.

It was in the second half that Thornhill once again faded dramatically after they had only trailed 10-0 at the interval.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornhill Trojans found it tough going in the second half against Hunslet Club Parkside.

Good handling along the attacking line created the first Hunslet try. Precision passing created space out on the wing for Connor Squires to sprint clear for an unconverted try.

Thornhill were immediately caught napping from the restart as Andy Hullock sliced through the heart of a non existent defence to score another try, converted by Andy Hullock.

What followed was then Thornhill’s best period of the game. First Matthew Tebb was held up over the try line as the Trojans came agonisingly close to scoring. Then Hunslet had Connor Squires sin-binned for kicking out.

Thornhill tried to make their extra man advantage pay and the ball was worked along the line, but Oliver Lightfoot could not hold the final pass with the try line at his mercy.

Any hopes of a second half comeback for the Trojans were quickly scuppered when Will Cohen intercepted a pass on half-way and darted down the wing. George Woodcock gave chase, but was unable to stop the winger from scoring. Hullock converted.

Omar Alrawi then scattered the Thornhill defence when he stepped his way through to score a solo try. Hullock converted and the game was effectively over.

Hunslet continued to turn the screw as Casey Canterbury broke away and scooted between the posts to score another try which Hullock converted.

Parkside’s dominance in size and strength was demonstrated when Alrawi stood up in a tackle close to the line and somehow held off Thornhill defenders to touch down for a try. Hullock again tagged on the extras.

In the final seconds a towering kick as allowed to bounce and with Woodcock deceived Jake Dearden collected to go over for the final try. Hullock’s kick made it 40-0 and brought an end to Thornhill’s uncomfortable experience.

Thornhill’s Yorkshire Men’s League Division Four team went down 48-14 at Dodworth Miners.